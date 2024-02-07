Pianist and artist Odelia Eliazarov Sever will perform at an event on February 11 in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, in cooperation with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. At the event, Sever will be playing the piano of Alon Ohel, a talented pianist who was kidnapped to Gaza. Odelia will dedicate one of her works to Alon, calling for the rescue of the hostages and conveying this message through music.

Together with Mira Leshem, Sever will also perform “Dimyonot” (Imaginations), a musical show depicting a meeting between two spiritual women – religious director Mira Leshem and secular pianist Odelia Eliazarov Sever, in which they confront all the difficulties and pains between them. The show combines dialogue and singing with the participation of the audience.

The parents of Alon Ohel will be guests of honor, and the show will be performed with Alon’s piano. Compositions dedicated to him will be played.

Music is not escapism. It transmits a frequency of life, emotion, and love – of everything we want to pass on and communicate to the world. Every creation – whether it has words or not, is directly related to people fighting for their lives.

Alon Ohel, a talented musician and pianist, remains connected to his piano. Odelia feels that our frequency, that of all pianists, reaches his heart, thanks to the yellow piano that travels in the world’s major cities, with the hope that one day we will see him and hear him play the piano.

The song “Melech Ha-Olam,” by Shlomo Artzi, which opens the show, is combined with a piece by Schubert. These words are moving and touching in this place, where everyone feels that the king of their world is there right now and we are not with them, and we would do anything for them to be with us. Everyone who is not here is the king and queen of the world for someone.