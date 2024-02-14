The Jerusalem Municipality and the sports brand SAUCONY revealed the official shoe of March 8's 13th Jerusalem Winner Marathon – “GUIDE 17” featuring the inscription “Jerusalem Marathon” on it.

This is the second year that the Jerusalem Marathon introduced an official running shoe, following the tradition of international marathons in New York, Tokyo, Paris, and Berlin.

Orr Sheizaf, an experienced marathon runner and reservist serving in the IDF's 5th division, fought in Gaza and was injured in his hands and legs last December. Sheizaf was chosen to be the Saucony ambassador for the marathon this year.

The unveiling of the shoe was particularly emotional as it marked Sheizaf’s first time wearing running shoes after his injury.

Sheizaf joined the reserves on October 7 and a few weeks later his unit entered Gaza. During a raid in Khan Yunis, he and his fellow soldiers entered a house that turned out to be a Hamas activist’s residence. During a search in the yard, they found an entrance to a tunnel, and seconds later, there was a massive explosion from the hidden explosive device. RUNNERS PARTICIPATE in previous editions of the Jerusalem Marathon, which will take place for the 13th time on March 8 in the Israeli capital. (credit: Jerusalem Marathon/Courtesy)

Orr was moderately injured and suffered an open fracture and severe bleeding. Quick action by the medical team in the field, applying a tourniquet, prevented a more severe injury. At Soroka Medical Center, Orr was diagnosed with fractures in his foot, shrapnel injuries in his thighs, and a broken arm. During a 4-hour surgery, a titanium plate was implanted in his arm.

Since the injury, Sheizaf has been undergoing complex rehabilitation, including physiotherapy and occupational therapy, intending to stand on his feet and attempt to run a few kilometers in the community section of the Jerusalem Winner Marathon. Advertisement

“The Jerusalem Marathon is the first race I have ever participated in, and returning to run again in the upcoming Jerusalem Marathon, even symbolically, will be a meaningful closure for me,” said Sheizaf.

The Jerusalem Marathon will be in honor of Israeli security forces

Liat Pitaro, director of the sports department in the Jerusalem municipality, expressed gratitude to the IDF, security forces, and rescue services, acknowledging their dedication and sacrifice.

“The 13th Jerusalem Marathon will be held in honor of those safeguarding our security, especially during these challenging times. Orr Sheizaf represents the marathon tradition, based on the spirit of struggle, perseverance, determination, and the victory of the human spirit, especially in times of war.”

Hanita Mey-Tal, CEO of SAUCONY Israel, shared her excitement about participating in one of Israel's leading sports events and launching the official marathon shoe. She emphasized the significance of the Jerusalem Marathon as a unifying and connecting event, reflecting the values of the SAUCONY company.

The GUIDE 17 model from SAUCONY offers a lightweight design, focusing on comfort and protection, with a wider platform for high stability, higher heel cups, and an A-symmetric profile to guide the marathon runners' steps securely and comfortably.

The Jerusalem International Winner Marathon is organized by the Jerusalem Municipality, in collaboration with the Jerusalem Development Authority, with support from the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Ministry of Tourism, and the primary sponsorship of Toto Winner.

For more about the marathon, visit jerusalem-marathon.com