Israel has recovered a video from the last few days of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar seen in a tunnel under Gaza's Khan Yunis, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Walla, citing Channel 13's Or Heller, noted that Sinwar was captured on film by a camera installed by Hamas. The IDF has reportedly been operating in that tunnel over the previous days.

According to Maariv, the video shows Sinwar surrounded by his family and children.

Sinwar's first appearance since October 7

The video reportedly marks the Hamas leader's first appearance since the start of the war on October 7. In December, the IDF released a video of Sinwar's brother driving through a tunnel in Gaza. YAHYA SINWAR, leader of Hamas in Gaza, attends a rally in Gaza City marking the terror organization's 35th anniversary last December. Sinwar has once again aimed the arrow at Israel's Achilles' heel, argues the writer. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Maariv further noted that the video reveals that Sinwar is in good physical condition, without injuries.

N12 reported that the video shows the Hamas head carrying a bag and wearing Adidas flip-flops.

This is a developing story.