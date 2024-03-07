Two Weeks to Purim: The world's first mishloach manot deliveries are underway

ens of thousands of lavish mishloach manot (food packages traditionally given on Purim) have recently been dispatched from vast warehouses in the heart of Ukraine to Jewish communities throughout the country. These will be distributed during the Purim holiday, which will be celebrated for the third consecutive time amidst the severe Russian-Ukrainian war.

mishlochei manot are seen packed for delivery to Ukraine for Purim, March 7, 2024 (JRNU)

mishloach manot, also known as Purim baskets, are gifts of food or drink sent on Purim to promote love and friendship among Jews and their neighbors. They stem from a mitzvah in the Book of Esther to ensure everyone has enough food for the Purim feast.

Purim amid war

In two weeks, Ukrainian Jews will observe their third Purim during the relentless war. Massive trucks from the Chabad JNRU network's headquarters in Ukraine have embarked with tens of thousands of mishloach manot to various Ukrainian destinations.

These exquisite mishloach manot will be delivered to rabbis and Chabad emissaries leading the Jewish communities and distributed throughout the Purim festival to tens of thousands of Jews in the country.

The carefully prepared packages include wine, sweets, hamantaschen (a traditional triangular cookie), illustrated Book of Esther, colorful noisemakers, and a special pamphlet detailing the holiday's mitzvot.

In the past few days, dedicated volunteers have sorted the packages, which will be delivered to community Jews during the vibrant Purim events planned for the holiday. Rabbis will conduct readings of the Book of Esther around the clock, host elaborate Purim meals, and spread happiness among thousands of Jews in communities and villages.

"The direct distribution of mishloach manot to every Jew follows the Lubavitcher Rebbe's instruction to bring Purim's joy to every Jew, even in the most isolated locations," a representative of the JRNU network told The Jerusalem Post.