Israel's Eurovision song lyrics to change after mounting pressure from EBU, president

Israel has agreed to change the lyrics of the country's 2024 Eurovision song, "October Rain," KAN announced Sunday morning, following the song contest's refusal to allow the song to be used in the competition.

This change to the song will allow Israel to participate in Eurovision, despite KAN's prior refusal to change the lyrics.

"The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation [KAN] has been working in recent weeks to take the necessary steps that will allow Israel to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest this year," KAN wrote in a statement.

How did Israel's president help push KAN to change the Eurovision song lyrics?

The Israeli broadcaster further commented on the previous statements made by President Isaac Herzog.

"Despite the disagreement with the position of European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which sought to disqualify the songs submitted by Israel on the grounds that they were political, KAN adopted the advice of President Isaac Herzog, who proposed to make the necessary changes to allow Israel to be represented on the Eurovision stage." President Isaac Herzog speaks at the ceremony for the Knesset's 75th anniversary (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

They further said, "The president stressed that precisely at this time, when our enemies seek to boycott the State of Israel from every platform, Israel must raise its voice with pride and with its head held high, and to wave its flag at every international forum - especially this year."

They continued, "KAN approached the creators of the two songs, 'October Rain' [which was chosen to represent Israel at Eurovision] and 'Dance Forever' [which was the runner up], and asked them to adapt the lyrics while preserving artistic freedom. KAN will then look at the new lyrics and choose which song to be sent to the EBU, so that it will approve Israel's participation."