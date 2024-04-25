Netta Barzilai's crazy transformation: This is how she looks now

Israeli Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai, famous for her song "Toy," unveiled a new, slimmed-down look after following a secret diet for several months. This week, she revealed her new physique, the result of healthy eating and intense exercise.

Barzilai never felt self-conscious about her weight. On the contrary, she often wore outfits that highlighted her curves. She has also been open about her love of food and was frequently photographed enjoying her favorite dishes.

However, a significant change has taken shape over the past few months: healthy eating and physical activity have led to substantial weight loss, according to sources close to the singer.

In her latest photos, you could already see her more defined facial features, and her recent Instagram posts left no doubt. In a recent video, she was filmed in a studio doing a split while singing "Hurricane," the song that will represent Israel at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden.

One reason for the weight loss could be Barzilai's role in "Dancing with the Stars": The successful singer will appear in the upcoming season on Keshet 12, along with news anchor Geula Even and comedian Mariano Edelman. Netta Barzilai doing a split in a dance studio (credit: INSTAGRAM)

Dancing doesn't come easy

While participating in the show comes with a generous paycheck, it is highly demanding. It requires months of rigorous training before filming begins, leading to significant weight loss due to strict requirements for healthy eating.