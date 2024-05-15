Central Arava Regional Council marks Independence Day presenting an artistic exhibit for hostages

Artistic displays in honor of the hostages in Gaza were placed at the entrance to the towns of the Central Arava Regional Council in southern Israel this week for the "Come Home" community project.

The purpose of the exhibit was to express feelings of pain and solidarity with the families of the hostages and victims of the October 7 events. Furthermore, the displays raised awareness of the dire situation of the hostages who are in their seventh month of captivity in the hands of Hamas in Gaza.

Out of the seven displays in the exhibit was called "And You Shall Love," was made by artists from Kibbutz Yiron, and was placed at the entrance of Sappir, a town at the Gaza border. The artists of the sculptures said that they express the strength and optimism currently needed.

Two displays

The design, a giant heart with two doves above it, symbolizes hope for freedom, peace, and better days. Alongside the sculpture, a sign was placed with the inscription "And you shall love," from the verse "Love thy neighbor as thyself" (Leviticus 19:18), conveying a powerful message of love, acceptance, and compassion. 'And You Shall Love' sculpture. Uploaded on 15/5/2024 (credit: ALON MEIR)

Another work, titled "To Return Home," is an iron sculpture at the entrance to Tzofar, designed by members of the town. It was cast in the town's iron workshop. The work depicts a house with a red roof, which symbolizes the events of the "Red South," the red alert, the color of blood, and also the color of life.

A yellow ribbon was attached to the sculpture which expresses support for the return of the hostages. Around the house, multiple iron figures were placed - two of which with orange hair signifying solidarity with the Bibas family - expressing the longing to return home, to the family's embrace, and normal life.