Beauty Queen competition for Holocaust Survivors finally returns

The 2021 rendition of the “Beauty Queen Competition for Holocaust Survivors” will take place on Tuesday, November 16th at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem. This year's competition will be attended by Holocaust survivors , artists, ambassadors more, all while being broadcast online in Israel and to tens of millions of viewers around the world.

“This is the beautiful story of the State of Israel, of Israeli society, it is our strength and success. Holocaust survivors are the true heroines of us all and thanks to them we are here today,” said Shimon Sabag, CEO and founder of Yad Ezer LaHaber, an association that lends financial or social assistance to Holocaust survivors in need. "Holocaust survivors are the light that illuminates humanity when the world is dark.”

A team of volunteer make-up artists and stylists will prepare the contestants, who will eventually be awarded their titles and adorned with a tiara, as is commonplace in beauty pageants, along with the traditional ribbon, bouquet and a host of gifts.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The ceremony will be hosted by international model and TV presenter Moran Atias, while singer Rotem Cohen will perform throughout the event.

Among the judges of this year's competition are actress and descendant of Holocaust survivors Leah Schnirer, 1992’s Miss Israel winner Ravit Asaf, event producer Irit Rahamim, fashion designer Dror Contento, businesswoman and media personality Pnina Rosenblum, model and businesswoman Natalie Dadon, businesswoman Ruth Leviev Yelizarov, and Noa Kochba - Israel's beauty queen for 2021.

The contest is the first since 2018, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected public events worldwide. This year's contest will also mark the first time that the public in Israel and around the world will be able to participate in electing the beauty queen.

TOVAH RINGER, A PREVIOUS WINNER OF THE BEAUTY PAGEANT FOR HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS (credit: JOE LUCIANO)

This year’s contest will also be the first to take place in Jerusalem. "Holding the competition this year in Jerusalem is another way for us at Yad Ezer LaHever to give as many Holocaust survivors moments of peace and happiness as their days go by, I am happy and excited to hold this exciting event,” declared Shimon Sabag, CEO and founder of Yad Ezer LaHaber, an association that lends financial or social assistance to Holocaust survivors in need.

"This day is an experience that will stay with them for years to come. Holocaust survivors will receive a warm hug not only at the event but for a longer period. There is nothing more beautiful and exciting than gathering in one hall - Holocaust survivors and their descendants and many volunteers, all together for this purpose,” Sabag added.