Cava Group international holiday packages open the world

With the pandemic finally (hopefully) receding, are we ready again to venture out and discover the world? A private Cava Group tourism push puts exotic locations such as the Caribbean, Tanzania, Hawaii and more within reach.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Canon Island

A small plane from Barbados brings you to Canon Island, also called “Turtle Island,” as turtles can be seen on land and if you opt to go diving underwater. You can fish in the deep sea, sail on a catamaran that leads to all sorts of places where parts of Pirates of the Caribbean were filmed. The hotel’s luxurious rooms have products of the prestigious brand Acqua Di Parma; there is also a butler service throughout the stay, special tennis courts, a luxury spa that offers pampering treatments, and upscale Asian, Japanese and Peruvian-style chef restaurants.

Prices for a couple in a suite with full panoramic sea views start at $1,300 per night.

One Nature Nyaruswiga Serengeti, Tanzania

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Imagine a vacation including luxurious tents in the heart of a safari. The hotel is located in a valley between hills with a spectacular view rich in wildlife throughout the year. From the hotel guests can travel in luxury vehicles to the savannah areas for breathtaking experiences. One can visit the center of the famous Ngorongoro Crater, which contains tens of thousands of species of mammals and from there continue to the places of the ancestors of the inhabitants of the area. Also available: an experiential photo trip on a safari with a professional photographer who will accompany you and instruct you in the profession.

August prices for a couple start at $3,300 per night.

Four Seasons Lamai, Hawaii

Luxurious rooms with full panoramic sea views position guests for a wide range of activities for adults and children, including: a trip to Holholo Island with jeep tours, an extraordinary fishing experience like the locals and lots of workshops for making traditional Hawaiian women clothes, learning traditional dance, creating with coconuts and more.

Prices per couple start at $2,780 per night.

Adar Manor Hotel,

Ireland

A hotel that offers a breathtaking view of endless golf lawns that attract international celebrities who come to participate positions guests to watch various competitions, instead of just golf lessons for beginners.

After the golf, guests can relax in the beautiful pampering spa and enjoy a wide range of treatments. All meals at the hotel are chef meals at a very high standard.

The hotel’s luxurious rooms inspired by the 19th century local history.

Prices for a couple with two children start at $2,200 per night.

Relais San Maurizio Hotel, Italy

Explore a hotel that is actually an ancient monastery from the 17th century with a unique and magical ambience and view.

The hotel offers special activities such as horse riding, truffle hunting, participation in wine production in wineries, Italian cooking workshops, yoga, honey production in hives, trekking, a visit to the Royal Palace of Venice and a variety of other activities.

August prices for a couple start at $800 per night.

Info and reservations: Cava Group *4972