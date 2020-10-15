Gal Gadot teaches Hebrew in Vanity Fair interview

literally “destroys

"When something is oress, it means it's amazing," she said. "It's unbelievable, it's oress. Usually we say, 'oress et habriyut,' which means, 'kills the health.' It's amazing!""I hope I'm being a good teacher here," she added nervously.The next slang expression was rosh kroov, which means "cabbage-head." Gadot explained that "we don't use it anymore. It's an old-school term for someone who is not so smart, maybe stupid."Gadot concluded the interview by telling the viewers about her favorite Hebrew slang, which did not appear on the tablet: afa alaich or afa aleicha, depending on gender – the first to a male, the second to a female. The literal translation is "fly on you." As she explained what the expression means, a message on the screen spelling it out appeared, but the Hebrew was backwards."When you say afa alaich, it means, 'I love you so much' or 'I adore you so much.'"