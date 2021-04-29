The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gal Gadot to star in adaptation of sci-fi romance novel

The debut novel, Meet Me in Another Life, which just came out in the US on Wednesday, is also listed as No. 3 in “LGBT Thrillers” and No. 6 in “LGBT Science Fiction.”

By HANNAH BROWN  
APRIL 29, 2021 09:21
Gal Gadot will star in a movie adaptation of a just-published sci-fi romance novel, Meet Me In Another Life by Catriona Silvey, that is listed at first place on Amazon in the “Bisexual Fiction” category. 
The debut novel, which just came out in the US on Wednesday, is also listed as No. 3 in "LGBT Thrillers" and No. 6 in "LGBT Science Fiction." The book hit stores on Tuesday. 
Gadot announced that she will make this project on her Instagram feed on Wednesday night and it was also widely reported in the US entertainment press. 
Meet Me In Another Life tells the story of Thora and Santi, students who meet at a party in Cologne. Although Thora has recently fallen in love with another female student, she recognizes a kindred spirit in Santi After a tragic accident cuts their relationship short, they continue to meet in different versions of reality: as teacher and student, father and daughter, colleagues, lovers and many other iterations. Eventually, they discover a shocking truth about themselves and must determine the sources of their mysterious attachment. 
Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, will produce the project for their Pilot Wave company and are reteaming with Wonder Woman producers Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, who will produce the film for Atlas Entertainment. 
Gadot and Varsono said in a statement to deadline.com: “Catriona’s characters are beautifully explored and deeply complex – their reincarnations sometimes bordering on taboo – that the payoff of their self-discovery feels genuine and earned. We’re thrilled to partner with Chuck Roven and Richard Suckle to bring this story with many layers on the big screen.”
Gadot’s latest movie, Wonder Woman 1984, was released briefly in theaters and is available for streaming on HBO Max. Her upcoming films include Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile and the Netflix thriller Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. Pilot Wave recently produced the National Geographic documentary series Impact, which follows the stories of six extraordinary women who are changing their communities. 


