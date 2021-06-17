Police officer indicted for death of special needs student Iyad al-Halak

Halak, a resident of Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem, was shot while he was on his way to school, Israel Police said in a statement.

According to the statement, police officers who were stationed near Jerusalem’s Lion’s Gate noticed a young man holding a “suspicious object” that they said looked like a gun, and told him to stop in his tracks, after which the man began to flee.

Border Police were called by Jerusalem policemen to help them chase the man on foot, during which two of the border policemen fired at him, resulting in his death.

After the chase, police searched the area for the “suspicious object,” which was allegedly in the man’s hand, but never found it.

An indictment was filed against the Border Police officer who shot dead 32-year-old Palestinian special needs student Iyad al-Halak in May 2020.