Psychologist accused sexual assault on patients, autistic minor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 05:02
Abuse illustrative
A psychologist from northern Israel was accused of committing sexual offenses on Tuesday, N12 news reported.
The well-known psychologist was accused of committing numerous sexual offenses for a period of years including targeting minors on the autism spectrum. He had been previously arrested for similar offenses but the case was closed. 
The psychologist was expected to be taken in by police for further questioning, but this was canceled at the last moment due to the need for extra police to monitor Jerusalem's flag parade. Prior to the most recent arrest, the psychologist was questioned by police three years ago, with the case ultimately closed and the Health Ministry failing in suspending his license. 
"Today he was required to be interrogated and they told him not to come. If it was a serious complaint, [the police] would immediately come and tell him to come to us. This is the attitude of the police because they know there is nothing in this case," said Tami Ullman, the accused psychologist's lawyers.
In response, the police spokesperson said that the police opened an investigation at the end of which the investigation files were transferred to the State Attorney's Office.


