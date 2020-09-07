Israeli underwear brand to shoot first Israeli campaign in UAE

The campaign is going to be modest and, according to the company, will “be appropriate for the place” where it is being shot.

The shoot will take place Tuesday in the desert overlooking the business district.

Fix’s marketing manager stated that “this is a dream come true” for the company. She went on to say that “as soon as the company heard about the peace process, we wanted to be part of the vision.”

Fix chose to include Anastasia in the shoot because the company feels that “peace will continue through people and through joint work.”



Tager said that she is “excited to be part of such a historic move on such a large scale,” and that this will be "one of the most fascinating trips" she has taken.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });