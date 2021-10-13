Jerusalem Highlights: Week of October 15-21

TRAVEL ALERT! features artworks based on photographs printed in ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during the first 100 days of the current government. (credit: Courtesy) FRIDAY OCTOBER 15: Last chance to see “The Three Arches House” by Yoav Raban at the Last chance to see “The Three Arches House” by Yoav Raban at the Barbur Gallery . Using paper cuts and animation, Raban presents six works that explore the tense relationship between the current Israeli reality and the Palestinian situation that predated it. If in 2008 he created Mamila, where a creative force adorned the former Muslim graveyard with ornaments, these works abandon physical space in favor of architectural plans. Here, the decorative force is operating in a loop, which might bring to mind helplessness and a frantic effort to find a way forward in a hostile reality.

Barbur Gallery is at 9 Shlomo HaMelech St. Open today between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Jerusalemite.tv is a video fanzine (with English subtitles) that covers the latest cultural events in the city. If you are interested in what’s going on, this digital platform is a fantastic cyber entry point. It includes interviews with fresh new talents and coverage of current exhibitions and music events. Part of the Bar-Kayma NGO and supported by the Jerusalem Development Authority, this fanzine is a shiny labor of love.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16: Visit Yemin Moshe to see “Travel Alert!” – a new group exhibition that includes Helen Borowski, Miryam Adler, Hana Horovitz, Shani Katz, Ruth Magal, Irit Makov and Pnina Shalvi, all graduates of Hacubia Art School. One work in the exhibition is based on a reading of this very newspaper as it follows the first 100 days of the current government under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

At Yemin Moshe, 21 HaTikva St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Glen Whisky Bar now offers a deal to delight the heart of every Viking in town– a bottomless-beer deal (NIS 90 for all types of beers) each Saturday night. Please remember that the barman can still decide you have had enough so drink and act responsibly.

Glen Whisky Bar, 24 Agron St., open from 6 p.m. today to 3 a.m. (Sunday) 054-901-0076

SUNDAY OCTOBER 17: One Love is a 2018 Turkish film based on the real-life jockey Halis Karatas, who inspired the nation in the 1990’s when he rode to victory from the very last place in each race. The movie begins an entire week devoted to Turkish cinema held in partnership between the Jerusalem Cinematheque and the Van Leer Institute. Various scholars will introduce the selected features and expand on their relation to modern Turkey. Tel Aviv University lecturer Ido Ben Ami will discuss Turkish culture and its relation to horse races ahead of this movie.

One Love will be screened at 7:30 p.m. (Hebrew subtitles only) Commitment Hasan (with English subtitles) will be screened on October 19 (Tuesday) at 8 p.m. Between Two Dawns (Hebrew subtitles only) will be screened on October 21 (Thursday) at 6 p.m. (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

MONDAY OCTOBER 18: Enjoy a chance to meet Jerusalem city council member Adir Schwarz for a beer and a chat. Join other city residents at BeerBazaar Jaffa (7 Olei Zion St.) at 8 p.m. and ask him anything you like about the city and its future. From his end, Schwarz will tell you about his Hitorerut movement, Jerusalem First.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 20: Relax with a free yoga class on the roof of First Station today at 6 p.m. Classes are one hour long. Please be ready to present a Green Pass if needed and wear clothes you can stretch in.

Grab lunch at Imbala, a cooperative space that welcomes all city residents. Located at 3 Yanai St., Imbala is open from noon to 9 p.m. It offers an easygoing vegan café experience with home-made food at highly affordable rates.

Hip Swing Nonet returns to First Station for a free public concert at 9 p.m. tonight. If you enjoy old-school New Orleans Jazz, Dixieland and swing, wrap up warm and come dig the tunes. If you are unable to decide based on words, why not hear their cover version of The Bare Necessities before leaving the house? Here:

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.