Jerusalem Post and Yoffi celebrate Israel with postcard exhibit

Yoffi is a family-owned business that produces and markets Israeli gastronomic souvenirs.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 20:50
A unique postcard exhibition – “Yoffi shel Israel” (The beauty of Israel) – showcasing the works of 36 Russian-speaking Israeli artists will launch at the Jerusalem House of Quality on Wednesday, October 20.
The exhibition, which will be open to the public, is supported by Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich and is a joint venture of Yoffi and The Jerusalem Post. The event is organized by Skizza, which is a cultural center for Russian-speaking Israelis.
Russian-born entrepreneur Arkady Mayofis founded Yoffi in 2015 after he made aliyah to Israel that same year. The family-owned business produces and markets Israeli gastronomic souvenirs sold in Israel and around the world, including tehina, honey, dates, nuts, halva, herbal tea and olive oil.
Yoffi has expanded its product line and also produces colorfully painted postcards of Israel. The company commissioned artists who made aliyah from the former Soviet Union to create postcards that combine ancient and modern scenes of the Land of Israel.
Yoffi decided to share the artwork with the public and organized the exhibition. The postcards, enlarged to full-size paintings, reflect the artists’ perspectives on Israel, including depictions of local personalities, historical monuments, and breathtaking landscapes, alongside images that depict Israeli hi-tech progress.
The Jerusalem House of Quality, located at 12 Hebron Road, is home to Skizza, which exhibits artists who have made aliyah from the countries of the former Soviet Union and who unite Jewish and universal values in their creative work.
The exhibition will run through November 15 and is open to the public, at no charge.


