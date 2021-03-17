The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Netanya chamber orchestra celebrates 50th anniversary

They will open this season with six performances throughout Israel and celebrate their Jubilee anniversary of 50 years of concerts with live audiences

By SARAH HERSHENSON  
MARCH 17, 2021 20:58
VIOLIN SOLOIST Hagay Shaham: This year, my job has been to stay in good form, remain optimistic, creative, and explore new repertoire. (photo credit: Courtesy)
VIOLIN SOLOIST Hagay Shaham: This year, my job has been to stay in good form, remain optimistic, creative, and explore new repertoire.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Resilience has to be the trademark of the Netanya Kibbutz Chamber Orchestra (NKO). Despite the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic closure and the fact that they have not yet found a sponsor for the 2021-22 season, they will open this season with six performances throughout Israel and celebrate their Jubilee anniversary of 50 years of concerts with live audiences. Performances will take place between March 18 – 25 in Bet Gavriel on the Kinneret, Givat Brenner, Ein Hashofet, Nahariya, and Tel Aviv Recanati Hall, all in compliance with the Ministry of Health Purple Badge guidelines.
“I believe the public is hungry for culture,” says NKO guest conductor Doron Salomon. “After a year of silence, both audience and musicians will have the opportunity not only to enjoy live concerts but also to ‘rediscover’ beloved repertoire. Beethoven might have composed his symphonies hundreds of years ago, but we now can approach the familiar as one who is reborn, finding new ideas, tempos and a freshness of spirit.”
In the past few weeks with the avenues of culture slowly opening up, Salomon received invitations to conduct concerts from four different orchestras in Israel: The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion, Haifa Symphony Orchestra and the NKO. “This is the second time this year I am ‘opening’ the season for the Jerusalem Symphony,” relates Salomon. “The first opening in June 2020 was short-lived after we were met with a lockdown!”
“Since we now we have the vaccine and hopefully know better how to live with coronavirus, to open and celebrate with the NKO is a delight. I was the principal conductor of the NKO between 1993-98, and am nostalgic and appreciative to be leading their Jubilee concerts throughout the country in larger and the smaller venues where I initiated performance seasons for NKO 12 years ago. It is tremendously gratifying.”
Salomon is considered one of the top Israeli conductors. Throughout the year of closure, he was asked by different orchestras to lead online concerts. “There were benefits and challenges,” he opines. “and I would like to continue working through this media. However, conducting before live audiences and making human contact is unique. Cameras are not a replacement for the energy created with a live audience,” he says.
“Our program for Jubilee concerts is versatile and appealing. We chose music spanning centuries: Haydn Symphony No. 49, “The Passion,” Dances of Galánta by Zoltan Kodály, and Violin Concerto No.1 in E minor by Max Bruch. It is our privilege to have as violin soloist Hagai Shaham, who is an internationally acclaimed, brilliant and sensitive musician.”
Shaham is also celebrating with the NKO his first live performances this season. “I was scheduled to play in Finland this week, but the concert halls are closed due to the pandemic sweeping across Europe,” he explained to The Jerusalem Post. “They do not project openings before June or July. Only then, will I be able to do my canceled concert tour of Finland, the United States, and China.”
“This year, my job has been to stay in good form, remain optimistic, creative, and explore new repertoire, “ he says. Known for his beautiful sound, Shaham is grateful Zoom upgraded their sound capabilities. “It enabled teaching students, via Zoom, at the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music at Tel Aviv University, where I am professor, and the Master Classes I give in New York to be successful and fulfilling. We are lucky technology has progressed, and online teaching and concerts can happen at a high level. If the pandemic happened ten years previous, we would not have been in such a good position.”
“I am excited to play Bruch’s E minor violin concerto, one of the great Romantic works, with the NKO, which is one of Israel’s finest orchestras and Number 1 outreach orchestra, before live audiences in Israel’s cities and the outlying communities. Music is a joy to be shared.”
Ticket information: Tickets available only by telephone or through the website: 077-466-1766 or *3579 nko.smarticket.co.il


Tags Netanya music orchestra
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by