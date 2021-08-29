The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Oriental dancer Orly Portal succumbed to populism and wronged her own dancers

The dancers had grace and improvisational skills that kept us interested in their rapid shifting compositions tinted with Oriental innuendos of a sensuous nature.

By ORA BRAFMAN  
AUGUST 29, 2021 22:28
"Fakarouni" by Orly Portal. Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv August 26 (photo credit: ELENA ZAPASSKY)
"Fakarouni" by Orly Portal. Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv August 26
(photo credit: ELENA ZAPASSKY)
Free-spirited dancer and teacher Orly Portal has been part of the local dance scene’s fringe for a long time and is best known for her interest in Oriental dance – often referred to as Belly Dance – on which she developed her own interpretation and it became her stylistic niche. In recent years she worked to stretch her lexicon by adopting components from other disciplines.
Fakarouni” (think of me, in Arabic) is a very famous song of the late Umm Kulthum’s repertoire. Although Kulthum passed away a quarter of a century ago, she is still considered as a national icon in Egypt and beyond.
Yet, Portal who created Fakarouni as an homage to her, goes on a different artistic path, which doesn’t always reflects the values that the revered artist had represented and Portal’s own stage persona may challenge Umm Kulthum traditional devotees. Through a short old film projected on stage, Umm Kulthum comes across as an elegant, self-restrained performer who elevated the traditional music to a higher, more sophisticated level.
Portal was set to explore her own performance goals. She starts by bringing on stage for the first time, three energetic contemporary male dancers that came from varied dance disciplines, far from her own comfort zone. Most of the evening, dancers Anderson, Estman and Zohar totally ruled the stage with fast-flowing moves based on delightful whirling and twirling jumps and rich quicksilver position changes. The dancers had grace and improvisational skills that kept us interested in their rapid shifting compositions tinted with Oriental innuendos of a sensuous nature.
Portal herself showed up much later when the dancers rested on percussion boxes called cajón. From that moment on, Portal took over the show and left hardly any room for her dance partners. Yes, they were still on stage but were used for practical purposes, portrayed as her admirers. Portal, aware of her obvious presence, used it to switch Fakarouni from an enjoyable stage dance into a juicy act of hafla, (Arabic for an informal party). Being highly charged, she played directly to the audience, encouraging them to stand up and clap ecstatically to the music, while she shook her hips and rubbed her bosom, encouraged by the aroused audience.
Unfortunately, Fakarouni had really promising potential but failed artistically since Portal succumbed to a line of populist judgment calls and, as a result, she also wronged her own dancers.


Tags dance suzanne dellal art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The bloodbath in the Arab community in Israel must end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by