The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Pnina Blayer steps down as director of Haifa International Film Festival

Blayer, one of the most influential figures in the Israeli film industry, became the artistic director of the festival in 1988.

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 22:17
PNINA BLAYER (photo credit: GALIT ROZEN)
PNINA BLAYER
(photo credit: GALIT ROZEN)
 Pnina Blayer, the director of the Haifa Cinematheque and the artistic director of the Haifa International Film Festival, is stepping down after more than 43 years of working in the arts in Haifa.
Yaron Shamir was appointed acting director of the festival and the cinematheque. Shamir previously served as the director of the festival. Blayer has been appointed honorary president of the festival by Epos, the municipal foundation that sponsors the festival.
Blayer, one of the most influential figures in the Israeli film industry, became the artistic director of the festival in 1988. Over the years, she has transformed it from a small film festival with just 30 films into the world-renowned event that it is today, with nearly 300 films, varied programs, important pitching events and acclaimed guests, including actors, directors and producers, such as Claude Lanzmann, Peter Greenaway, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Willem Dafoe, Costa-Gavras, Harvey Keitel, Brian Cox, Sophie Marceau, Claude Lelouch, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Joseph Fiennes and Paul Giamatti.
She put her stamp on the festival through events she launched that brought filmmakers from around the Arab world to Israel, as well as a Palestinian Film Day event. She also created programs spotlighting films from Eastern Europe and Italy, as well as midnight movies and Holocaust films. The Haifa International Film Festival has become a magnet for talent from around the world and across Israel. It is one of Israel’s most anticipated and enjoyable festivals.
Blayer said: “Thank you for the wonderful privilege I have been given of a job that is both a hobby and a love and passion. Special thanks to the previous mayor, Yona Yahav, who supported me and the festival faithfully, all the way; to my past and present managers, and especially to the CEO of EPOS, Igal Zeevi, who was an attentive ear and allowed me creative freedom; to the mayor of Haifa, Einat Kalisch-Rotem, and my dear and loyal staff, without whom this soft seedling could not have grown into the tall and fruit-bearing tree that is the Haifa International Film Festival.
“I hope that I have contributed from my connections and skills experience, to promote the field of cinema in the city of Haifa and to promote the reputation of the city in the world, through the Haifa International Film Festival.”
Blayer, a member of the European Film Academy and the Israel Film Academy, has served as a judge and curator of film programs at international festivals and has won numerous awards, among them Chevalier des Arts et Lettres (Knight of Arts and Literature) awarded by the French government.


Tags Haifa movie Haifa International Film Festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Avi Jorisch

Talking to children about antisemitism, hate crimes - opinion

 By AVI JORISCH

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by