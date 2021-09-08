Prof. Uriel Reichman ends presidency at IDC Herzliya

Prof. Uriel Reichman, President, and Founder of Reichman University (also known as IDC Herzliya) announced last week that he will end his term as President of the institution.

This follows the official recognition as a university that the institution received from the Council for Higher Education about three weeks ago, and the change of name from IDC Herzliya to Reichman University

Reichman spoke at a festive farewell event held at the university campus, with the participation of faculty members, donors, friends, and graduates of the institution.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"I have fulfilled the mission I undertook in establishing the IDC," he said. "It is time to stand up and say thank you for the opportunity to realize that vision."

Prof. Uriel Reichman at the 2019 graduation ceremony at IDC (credit: Eli Desa)

Prof. Reichman summed up his remarks: "The IDC was launched as a Zionist university. We educate students to go out into the world out of faith in themselves and their friends. To live a life of meaning and personal fulfillment of their aspirations, while at the same time caring first and foremost for those who cannot help themselves. We carry these values ​​with us. "