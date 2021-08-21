The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Take a hike up north in Ramat Hanadiv

The Romans were clever enough to recognize this place as a local treasure and build some structures around the spring for leisure, including a few baths, small swimming pools and a spa.

By ITZIK MAROM  
AUGUST 21, 2021 16:06
Ramat Hanadiv and the Ein Zur spring near Zichron Yaakov. (photo credit: ITZIK MAROM)
Ramat Hanadiv and the Ein Zur spring near Zichron Yaakov.
(photo credit: ITZIK MAROM)
On the southern edge of the Carmel ridge, there is a beautiful area adjacent to the lovely town of Zichron Ya’acov. This piece of hilly landscape, Ramat Hanadiv, is named after Edmond de Rothschild who was a great benefactor of the Jewish people and an ardent Zionist.
In addition to the beautiful gardens of Gan Hanadiv which serve as a memorial to Rothschild, there is a nature reserve with some wonderful trails spreading into different directions and uncovering local treasures.
One of the most interesting and enjoyable hiking trails is the Maayan (spring) Trail that is moderate to easy walking and suits families with children, along with everyone else. The route is well signed for directions and is circular. The trail crosses the local natural vegetation and a few planted orchards to give you some shade and a little rest should you need one.
The main feature of the trail is the Ein Tzur spring that gives life to its surroundings and paints it in green all year round. The water attracts wildlife that especially needs it during the summer days when water sources are scarce.
History left its unique mark here since the Romans were clever enough to recognize this place as a local treasure and build some structures around the spring for leisure, including a few baths, small swimming pools and a spa.
Today Israelis enjoy a dip in the water of these ancient springs. This gem is not to be missed and is nearby and free of charge, which makes it a perfect choice during the summer holiday period.
Ein Tzur in Ramat Hanadiv. (credit: ITZIK MAROM) Ein Tzur in Ramat Hanadiv. (credit: ITZIK MAROM)


