Tel Aviv remains Israel's leading aliyah destination despite COVID

For the third year in a row, Tel Aviv took in more new immigrants than any other Israeli city in 2020, absorbing more than 2,300 new olim from the estimated 21,000 olim that made aliyah to Israel last year, according to the Jewish Agency for Israel and Immigrant Absorption Ministry. The data provided also reveals that the majority of new immigrants of the past year in Tel Aviv originate from Russia.Most of those olim have been taking part in many different kinds of activities offered by the municipality that ranged from lectures and workshops to concerts. To assist incoming olim, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality offers support in six different languages in a range of fields including employment, welfare, and education. Due to current lockdown regulations, approximately 2,000 olim pursued Hebrew studies via Zoom in order to successfully one day integrate into Israeli society. This achievement last year was made despite all restrictions and lockdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak that the country has had to endure. The Chairman of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality Immigrant Absorption Committee, Shlomo Maslawi, responds to the news: "I am proud to head Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality's immigrant absorption project. We work day and night on the absorption processes for olim choosing to settle in the city, and to assist their integration in our fabric of life. The personal and high-quality guidance that we provide is proving its merit. It is not by mistake that we have been the country's leading city for olim absorption for three consecutive years."
