Cyberattacks target Israeli labs working on coronavirus vaccine



Cyberattacks have been reported on other vaccine research centers around the world, including the US and England. Some of the attacks have been blamed on Russia and China. Important aspects of the country’s efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus are networked and are vulnerable to a variety of cyberattacks, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Chief Yigal Unna said in April. Cyberattacks have been reported on other vaccine research centers around the world, including the US and England. Some of the attacks have been blamed on Russia and China.

Hundreds of Israeli websites were the target of a cyberattack on Thursday morning, their home pages being replaced with an anti-Israel video and message in Hebrew and broken English: “The countdown of Israel destruction has begun since a long time ago [sic].”

The bottom of the page credited a group called “Hackers_Of_Savior” for the attack. The page title was changed to “Be Ready for a Big Surprise” in Hebrew. Visitors to the sites were asked to allow access to their cameras.

Lotem Finkelstein, head of the Cyber Intelligence Department at Checkpoint Software Technologies, explained that as Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day began on Thursday, hackers from the Muslim world – including Turkey, North Africa and the Gaza Strip – began organizing to attack Israeli sites and replace them with the anti-Israel video and text. The sites were all stored on the same server in the cloud, apparently forming a weak point that allowed some sites on the server to be harmed.

As of Thursday evening, there was no indication that Iran stood behind the attack. According to cybersecurity firm Check Point, the attack was conducted by nine attackers who have been operating since April. Their profiles seem to connect them to Turkey, North Africa and the Gaza Strip. “This doesn’t mean there aren’t more, but we don’t know [enough] to confirm an Iranian operation at this stage,” he said.

Factories in Israel reported a second cyberattack on their websites on Thursday evening, according to KAN. The attackers demanded a ransom of tens of thousands of dollars in order for the factories to get their information released to them and not published to others, and threatened to halt production lines. The Manufacturers’ Association of Israel opened a headquarters to help affected factories.

It was unclear if the second attack was carried out by the same group.

The attacks came after Iran reportedly targeted Israeli water systems with a cyberattack in April, with Israel allegedly responding by launching a cyberattack on Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port, located near the Strait of Hormuz.

On May 11, Mohammad Rastad, managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization, announced that a cyberattack managed to damage a number of private systems at the port, confirming that the attack was carried out by a foreign entity, according to Fars News Agency.

The alleged Iranian cyberattack on Israeli water and sewage facilities took place on April 24. The attack caused a pump at a municipal water system in the Sharon region to stop working. Operations resumed shortly after, but it was recorded as an exceptional event, according to the New York Times.

A security company investigating the incident found that malware caused the shutdown, and the incident was reported to the Israel National Cyber Directorate and other Israeli intelligence agencies. Officials found that the malware had come from one of the offensive cyberunits in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The attack and the quality of the attack were described as “miserable” by intelligence officials, the Times reported.

Amos Yadlin, executive director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies and former head of IDF Military Intelligence, told 103FM on Thursday that, "We've all known for a decade already that cyber is the new dimension of war in the 21st century: This didn't happen this week or last month. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.