The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cyberattacks target Israeli labs working on coronavirus vaccine

The attacks attempted and failed to damage the vaccine development process, but did not attempt to steal information.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 26, 2020 09:27
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
As a cyberattack shut down hundreds of Israeli websites last week, research centers working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus were also targeted by a cyberattack, Channel 12 reported.
The attacks attempted and failed to damage the vaccine development process, but did not attempt to steal information.

Cyberattacks have been reported on other vaccine research centers around the world, including the US and England. Some of the attacks have been blamed on Russia and China.
Important aspects of the country’s efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus are networked and are vulnerable to a variety of cyberattacks, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Chief Yigal Unna said in April.
Hundreds of Israeli websites were the target of a cyberattack on Thursday morning, their home pages being replaced with an anti-Israel video and message in Hebrew and broken English: “The countdown of Israel destruction has begun since a long time ago [sic].”
The bottom of the page credited a group called “Hackers_Of_Savior” for the attack. The page title was changed to “Be Ready for a Big Surprise” in Hebrew. Visitors to the sites were asked to allow access to their cameras.
Lotem Finkelstein, head of the Cyber Intelligence Department at Checkpoint Software Technologies, explained that as Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day began on Thursday, hackers from the Muslim world – including Turkey, North Africa and the Gaza Strip – began organizing to attack Israeli sites and replace them with the anti-Israel video and text. The sites were all stored on the same server in the cloud, apparently forming a weak point that allowed some sites on the server to be harmed.
As of Thursday evening, there was no indication that Iran stood behind the attack. According to cybersecurity firm Check Point, the attack was conducted by nine attackers who have been operating since April. Their profiles seem to connect them to Turkey, North Africa and the Gaza Strip. “This doesn’t mean there aren’t more, but we don’t know [enough] to confirm an Iranian operation at this stage,” he said.
Factories in Israel reported a second cyberattack on their websites on Thursday evening, according to KAN. The attackers demanded a ransom of tens of thousands of dollars in order for the factories to get their information released to them and not published to others, and threatened to halt production lines. The Manufacturers’ Association of Israel opened a headquarters to help affected factories.
It was unclear if the second attack was carried out by the same group.
The attacks came after Iran reportedly targeted Israeli water systems with a cyberattack in April, with Israel allegedly responding by launching a cyberattack on Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port, located near the Strait of Hormuz.
On May 11, Mohammad Rastad, managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization, announced that a cyberattack managed to damage a number of private systems at the port, confirming that the attack was carried out by a foreign entity, according to Fars News Agency.
The alleged Iranian cyberattack on Israeli water and sewage facilities took place on April 24. The attack caused a pump at a municipal water system in the Sharon region to stop working. Operations resumed shortly after, but it was recorded as an exceptional event, according to the New York Times.
A security company investigating the incident found that malware caused the shutdown, and the incident was reported to the Israel National Cyber Directorate and other Israeli intelligence agencies. Officials found that the malware had come from one of the offensive cyberunits in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The attack and the quality of the attack were described as “miserable” by intelligence officials, the Times reported.
Amos Yadlin, executive director of Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies and former head of IDF Military Intelligence, told 103FM on Thursday that, “We’ve all known for a decade already that cyber is the new dimension of war in the 21st century: This didn’t happen this week or last month.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags cyber warfare cyber security israel Vaccinations cyber security Coronavirus vaccine Cyber Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's circus of a trial delegitimizes democracy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The opening of Netanyahu’s trial – in search of justice or a vendetta By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine By IDO AHARONI
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Dov Lipman This Jerusalem Day, we need unity in more than just our government By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
5 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by