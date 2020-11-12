The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Daughter of Rabbi Kanievsky encourages small weddings during coronavirus

Rabbi Kanievsky's daughter wrote a letter of personal encouragement to a bride in which she mentioned that a very small wedding which took place in the Bible, finally ended up in history.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 16:34
GERRER HASSIDIM at a wedding in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
GERRER HASSIDIM at a wedding in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
One of the biggest challenges the Health Ministry is facing these days regarding the ultra-Orthodox sector is the phenomenon of large weddings. 
Ultra-Orthodox are usually characterized by large families, and many find it difficult to adhere to the government coronavirus guidelines and hold weddings attended by only 20 people.
As the one who pledged to fight the phenomenon of large Ultra-Orthodox weddings, Rebbetzin Koldetzky, the daughter of the great Haredi Rabbi Haim Kanievsky, encourages brides to hold small weddings as part of a Health Ministry campaign "Saving, Living" dedicated to the ultra-Orthodox public, reported Israel Hayom.
The campaign is emphasizing the saving of human life with small weddings, while alluding to the financial savings of having a small wedding.
Lately Rebbetzin Koldetzky has been devoting all her time to encouraging and support brides who are forced to have modest weddings due to Ministry of Health restrictions.
Meanwhile, many brides are debating whether to postpone the event to a time when a larger number of participants will be allowed.
It was revealed lately in Israel Today that a disturbing phenomenon appeared regarding Ultra-Orthodox wedding: Knowing that the police will not arrive at the scene, weddings were held in Arab villages in the West Bank and in the Palestinian Authority. This, along with holding large pirate weddings in villas, enclosed halls and in areas far from urban localities.
Last week, the Health Ministry's ultra-Orthodox information headquarters received an application from the family of a 24-year-old bride.
The appeal was forwarded to Rabbi Kanievsky's daughter, who wrote a letter of personal encouragement to the bride in which she mentioned that a very small wedding, attended by only ten people, which took place in the Bible, finally ended up in history. "May you have at least ten great children of Israel" and wished her good luck.
"Despite the difficulties, the ultra-Orthodox public has shown full responsibility and cooperation in reducing morbidity," Avi Blumenthal, an advisor to the Health Ministry for the ultra-Orthodox sector, told Israel Hayom.
Adding, "it is very important that we maintain this achievement and continue to adhere to the rules of caution in human life, especially when holding celebrations, where it is naturally more difficult to maintain the guidelines."


Tags Ultra-Orthodox weddings Health Ministry Coronavirus
