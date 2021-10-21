David Tower: A day of fun at the beautiful Netanya hotel

Kef is Arabic for fun and it’s one of the many loan words used constantly by Hebrew-speaking Israelis. As fluent Hebrew speakers know, all the best and most colorful curses and swear words in Hebrew are also borrowed from Arabic.

All this is by way of introducing the fun day I recently enjoyed with other members of the media at the David Tower Hotel in Netanya, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

It was a repeat performance of a day spent in the luxury boutique hotel two years ago where visiting journalists were invited to eat a hearty breakfast and enjoy the spa facilities.

Walking into the David Tower, you could be forgiven for thinking you are no longer in Israel but some other exotic Middle Eastern country. The décor is rich with thick carpets, wall hangings and elegant furniture. The location is also perfect – looking out at the blue Mediterranean , and close to the central square, but far away from the less salubrious parts of the city.

We were welcomed by the hotel manager, Danny Ronen, and invited to help ourselves from the sumptuous breakfast buffet set out in the lobby.

Food at the David Tower Hotel in Netanya. (credit: Simplex 360)

A huge selection of every possible breakfast food was laid out – cereals, all kinds of breads, cheeses, salads and different kinds of herring, plus tuna and avocado salad. With chefs busy turning out omelets and fried eggs, there were several hot dishes on offer – pizza, shakshuka, creamed potatoes, and roasted vegetables.

There was also something resembling smoked salmon, but not quite. It was pink, slightly salty and fishy, but something was lacking in the texture. For the sweet-toothed amongst us, there were pancakes with maple syrup, yeast cakes and plenty of fruit of all kinds as well as fruit salad.

Everything I tasted was good, but the coffee was outstanding. I am always searching for the perfect coffee and I think I finally found it at the David Tower.

After the breakfast, eaten on the balcony of the dining room, we had the chance to enjoy the spa. This area has a beautiful indoor pool, treatment rooms, a sauna and Turkish bath. I was booked for a massage and waited in some trepidation as I have eschewed massages for many years, convincing myself that I did not like them.

As it turned out, Yonatan, a newish immigrant from France, restored my faith in the whole process, pummeling and prodding with great expertise and convincing me that my anti-massage feelings were misplaced.

Afterwards, the manager showed me some of the bedrooms and suites available at the hotel. All are tastefully done out in creams and browns, with light parquet flooring and large windows and balconies to enjoy the sea view.

The rest of the journalists and bloggers were staying on for lunch,-- but I had to leave at this point, having been invited to lunch by dear friends who recently moved to Netanya.

I was very grateful for the chance to enjoy once more what the hotel has to offer. Even if you don’t stay overnight, but enjoy going out for breakfast, you can’t do better than at the David Tower.

David Tower Hotel

8 Rehov David Hamelech, Netanya

Cost of one night including breakfast: From NIS 900

Spa treatment: NIS 375 for 45 minutes

Breakfast: NIS 120

Hotel reception: (09) 373-0013/ Spa: (09) 880-0013

The writer was a guest of the hotel.