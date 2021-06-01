Defense exports bring in $8.3 billion despite coronavirus pandemic

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Gantz said it is important that Israel does not sell weapons that could be resold and used to commit genocide or other human right violations.

"Our policy is to make sure that what we sell never harms our security and that we do not sell to those who do not meet the moral standards of the State of Israel,” he said.

Nevertheless, Israel has provided weapons to several countries accused of human rights violations.