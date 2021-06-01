The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Defense exports bring in $8.3 billion despite coronavirus pandemic

Abraham Accords open door for "huge potential" says Brig.-Gen.(res.) Yair Kulas, head of SIBAT

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 1, 2021 14:26
Despite a challenging year marked by the global coronavirus pandemic, military exports by Israel brought in $8.3 billion dollars in defense export contracts last year, Sibat, the military exports unit of the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The amount was a 15% increase in the number of agreements signed as compared to 2019 that brought in $7.2 billion and is the second highest figure after 2017 saw $9.3 billion dollars.
“An increase in defense exports at the height of the global pandemic is a significant achievement,” said Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, Head of SIBAT, Israel’s Ministry of Defense Export & Defense Cooperation Division, adding that Israel has remained in the top 10 worldwide defense exporters.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israeli industries have proven “that they are among the world’s leading companies, both in quality and in technological advance – even during a year of global crisis.”
The ministry, he continued, has worked “intensively” to deepen government agreements and “we will continue to do so.”
Kulas said that despite the challenging year there was a “significant increase” in the number of transactions signed in 2020, especially government-to-government contracts that were signed.
He attributed the rise to the “intimate understanding of military needs” by Israel’s defense industries and stressed that “SIBAT will continue to do what is necessary to support Israeli industries, as well as to deepen and expand Israel’s cooperation with our partners around the world.”
A leader in defense, the world has for many years looked to the Jewish State for security and intelligence and Israel’s defense industry has leading international companies exporting to countries across the globe.
According to SIBAT, in 2020 Israeli companies exported among others,Radars and Electronic Warfare (16%), ammunition and armament (16%), manned aircraft and avionics (13%), observation and optronics (13%), missiles, rockets, and air defense systems (10%), weapon stations and launchers (8%), C4I and communication systems (8%), drone systems and UAVs (6%), intelligence, information and cyber systems (5%), vehicles and APCs (3%), services and other (2%).
The largest distribution of Israeli defense exports was in Asia Pacific with 44 percent (41% from the year before) followed by Europe with 30% (an increase from 26 percent) , North America with 20% (a decrease from 26 percent in 2019), Africa with four percent and Latin America at 2 (a decrease from 4 percent).
With the signing of the Abraham Accords, there is “huge potential” for deals with Gulf countries, Kulas said.
According to Gantz, “Israel has new markets and significant opportunities for development that will contribute and inject billions into the local economy, bring new jobs, and contribute to Israel’s security.”
“The entire defense establishment and SIBAT will continue to take all the necessary measures to support local industries, while investing in Israel’s periphery and contributing to the resilience of the State of Israel,” he said.
Gantz said it is important that Israel does not sell weapons that could be resold and used to commit genocide or other human right violations. 
"Our policy is to make sure that what we sell never harms our security and that we do not sell to those who do not meet the moral standards of the State of Israel,” he said. 
Nevertheless, Israel has provided weapons to several countries accused of human rights violations.
One country that has been accused of human rights violations, Azerbaijan, is a major customer for Israel.  According to data compiled by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Israel was a major arms supplier to Azerbaijan over the past five years with more than $740 million in sales. The purchases from Israel made up 60% of Azeri arms imports from 2016-2020.
Earlier this year fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the contested Nagorno Karabakh region, saw Azeri forces use cluster munitions and kamikaze drones like the Israeli-made Harop against Armenian forces.
No weapons were sold to other countries accused of human rights violations like Myanmar and Belarus in the past year.
While Kulas said that the ministry was concerned that no contracts would be signed due to the pandemic, defense budgets had been signed prior to the outbreak of the virus and countries around the world saw an incentive to sign agreements. Several European countries, he said, had approached SIBAT to help them border defense during the pandemic.
Nevertheless Kulas said that he remains concerned about the coming three years as he expects a decrease in defense budgets and agreements because of the pandemic.
Last year SIBAT reported that despite the coronavirus pandemic military exports by Israel brought in $7.2 billion dollars in defense export contracts.
A 2019 report by SIPRI found that Israel’s arms exports between 2015-2019 were the highest ever and accounted for 3 percent of the global total. The Jewish State was found to be the world’s eighth-largest arms supplier and it’s arms exports were 77 percent higher than between 2010-2014.
SIPRI reported that Israel’s military spending was $15.9 billion in 2018, a small increase of  0.7  per  cent  compared  with  the previous year.  “After a  peak  in  2015—related  to  military  operations in 2014 in the Gaza Strip—Israeli military expenditure decreased by 13 per cent in 2016 and by 1.0 per cent in 2017,” the report read.


