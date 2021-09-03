The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defense Ministry to relocate IDF bases, build housing units

IDF bases are being relocated to free up as much land as possible in areas of high housing demands as well as increase trade, tourism and employment.

By TAL SPUNGIN  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 14:38
Simulation of the construction plans in Haifa, to be built instead of the Israel Navy training base. (photo credit: ISRAEL LANDS AUTHORITY)
Simulation of the construction plans in Haifa, to be built instead of the Israel Navy training base.
(photo credit: ISRAEL LANDS AUTHORITY)
The agreement to relocate IDF bases and set up tens of thousands of housing units all across Israel will be expanded upon, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Israel Land Authority (ILA) head Yaacov Quint and Defense Ministry director-general Amir Eshel agreed to accelerate negotiations on the relocation of additional IDF bases.
IDF bases are being relocated to free up as much land as possible in areas with high housing demands as well as increase trade, tourism and employment.
Renovation of IDF infrastructure is also a priority for the Defense Ministry, which will look to move camps to northern and southern Israel.
Israel is in a housing crisis, as housing prices in Israel have gone up 7.4% in the last year according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.
Israel's demand for housing far outpaces supply. 
Rafi Shulman, co-founder of Olim Advisors, an organization that helps people make aliyah and find a home in Israel, said the prices of properties are skyrocketing because of the crowded real estate market.
Tzrifin base in central Israel (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)Tzrifin base in central Israel (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Some of the IDF bases that will be evacuated are Tzrifin's Israeli Air Force (IAF) unit 108, Central MARPA (Medical Corps base) and the C4I Corps unit, for a total of 4,000 new housing units.
Camp 80 (also known as Batar Dotan) in Pardess Hanna will be relocated and 1,140 housing units will be built in its place. In addition, Israel Navy's Haifa training base, officially 'Bahad 600,' where most navy soldiers start their military service, will be evacuated for a total of 1,350 housing units, a 250-room hotel and a 20,000 sq.m. commercial center.
In total, 9,000 new housing units will be built all across Israel.
Head of the logistic operations and assets division in the Defense Ministry Alon Ifrach, who leads the Defense Ministry's negotiation team and director of development and infrastructure division of the ILA Omri Vardika are holding marathon sessions in hopes of completing the negotiations.
It is expected they will reach significant and comprehensive agreements by the end of the year.


Tags Defense Ministry IDF housing in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by