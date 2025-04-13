US, Iran conclude 'positive' first round of nuclear talks; Hamas delegation heads to Cairo

US President Donald Trump seen over an illustrative image of American-Iranian ties (illustrative) (photo credit: Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Iran and the United States finished their first round of indirect, high-level talks in Oman on Saturday afternoon, according to Iranian state media, with the two sides agreeing to continue talks next week.

The talks were held in the capital, Muscat, aimed at jump-starting negotiations over Tehran's fast-advancing nuclear program, with US President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.

A member of Iran's delegation was quoted by Tasnim as saying the talks with the US were held in a "positive atmosphere."

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led the Iranian delegation, while the talks were handled on the US side by Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. Iranian state media IRNA reported the two shared a direct, minutes-long conversation following the conclusion of Saturday's mediated talks.

"Special Envoy Witkoff underscored to Araghchi that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve our two nations' differences through dialog and diplomacy, if that is possible," the White House said in a statement. "These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome."