Putin meets with former hostage Sasha Troufanov, Hamas discussing Israeli proposal

Hamas is still discussing the latest Israeli proposal for a hostage deal, Senior Hamas political bureau official, Mahmoud al-Mardawi, told Al Jazeera in an interview on Wednesday.
"The issue of weapons is not up for negotiation, and we will agree to a deal that includes a cessation of the war and a full withdrawal," he claimed. "Under no circumstances and in no way will the weapons be up for negotiation."
Putin expressed shock upon learning that Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov had spent 498 days in captivity in Gaza.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday at the Kremlin with Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, a former hostage held by Hamas, along with his mother Elena and fiancée Sapir Cohen, the Kremlin said in a statement.
During the meeting, Putin expressed shock upon learning that Troufanov had spent 498 days in captivity in Gaza. He said Russia would continue working to secure the release of the hostages still held by Hamas.
Putin with Russian-Israeli Alexander Trufanov and his family, freed from Hamas captivity back in Feb— RT (@RT_com) April 16, 2025
Vows to do everything possible to get all remaining hostages out
Leans back and shakes his head when Trufanov says just how many days he spent as a hostage pic.twitter.com/TcJIr932cJ
How was Troufanov kidnapped on October 7?
Troufanov had been living in Tel Aviv with Cohen. On October 7, the couple traveled to visit his family in Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the Gaza border. They were abducted along with several members of Troufanov’s family during the Hamas-led massacre that left over 1,200 people dead.
Following the hostage deal in November 2023, Troufanov remained in captivity while his mother, fiancée, and grandmother were released. Cohen, 29, Elena Troufanov, 50, and Irina Tati, 73, were freed after 54 days in captivity during the sixth round of releases. Their release was described as a gesture to Putin, due to their dual Russian-Israeli citizenship.
Troufanov's father, Vitaly, was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the attack on October 7.
Huckabee celebrates move to Israel with social media post
The US Senate confirmed former Huckabee to be the country’s ambassador to Israel last week, installing a staunch pro-Israel conservative in the high-profile post.
Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee posted photos on X/Twitter celebrating his move to Israel to assume his role as the US ambassador on Wednesday night.
"Our dogs have no idea how long this flight is going to be so don’t tell them," he wrote.
The US Senate confirmed former Huckabee to be the country’s ambassador to Israel last week, installing a staunch pro-Israel conservative in the high-profile post amid war in Gaza and relations complicated by US tariffs.
The Senate backed Huckabee 53 to 46, largely along party lines, with Republicans all supporting US President Donald Trump’s nominee and every Democrat except Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman voting against him.
An evangelical Christian, Huckabee has been a vocal supporter of Israel throughout his political career and a longtime defender of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
We are on our way to Israel but I promise Janet did not have to travel in the crate! Our dogs have no idea how long this flight is going to be so don’t tell them. This is not a trip but complete move. pic.twitter.com/Vxo60wSfCk— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 16, 2025
Support from the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center
The Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, the public policy arm of the Orthodox Union, urged the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to confirm Huckabee in March, emphasizing his longstanding support for Israel’s security and his recognition of the Jewish people’s historical connection to the land of Israel.
“Governor Huckabee brings a profound understanding of the security challenges confronting Israel and an unwavering commitment to the US-Israel alliance,” said Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center.
“His perspective is vital at a time when American policy must address the ongoing threats from Iranian-backed terror groups, a reality made painfully clear since the October 7 Hamas attack.”
Reuters contributed to this report.
Hamas 'reviewing' Israeli hostage and ceasefire deal - report
Earlier this week, Hamas agreed to release nine hostages held in Gaza captivity, showing a shift in positions, as the terror group previously stated it would only release a single hostage.
The Israeli ceasefire and hostage deal proposal was received by Hamas on Wednesday, Israeli media reported, citing sources in the terror organization.
"We are reviewing the Israeli proposal from the mediators and are expected to submit our response in the coming hours," the source reportedly said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment on hostage negotiations earlier on Wednesday with the negotiation team and security officials, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced in a statement.
Netanyahu "issued directives for the continuation of the steps to advance the release of our hostages," the statement continued.
Hamas reportedly agreed to release nine hostages
Earlier this week, Hamas agreed to release nine hostages held in Gaza captivity, showing a shift in positions, as the terror group previously stated it would only release a single hostage.
Egypt received an Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a start for negotiations for a permanent ceasefire, state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV cited sources as saying on Monday.
Palestinian and Egyptian sources told Reuters that the latest round of ceasefire and hostage deal talks in Cairo ended with no apparent breakthrough.
Israel attributes the change in Hamas’s stance to the IDF's operations and continued military pressure, which have led to the capture of approximately 30–40% of Gazan territory.
Summing up the situation in a conversation with The Jerusalem Post, an Israeli official said: “Despite some progress, it is currently very difficult to move forward with a deal.
"Hamas is expected to respond again in the coming days, but if they remain firm on the issue of guarantees, it’s hard to see the agreement happening.”
AMICHAI STEIN and REUTERS contributed to this report.
