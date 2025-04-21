Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Hamas reportedly recruits additional 30,000 terrorists, Houthis sanction US-based arms companies

Houthi media reports more US military strikes in Sana'a • IDF soldier hit by truck two weeks ago succumbs to wounds, military announces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinian youths hold weapons during a military-style graduation ceremony. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian youths hold weapons during a military-style graduation ceremony.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Hamas 'opened the door' for additional 30,000 recruits - report

A Palestinian source told Saudi-owned al-Hadath that a majority of the 30,000 recruits had received training in guerrilla warfare tactics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinian youth demonstrate their skills during an exercise at a military-style camp organized by Hamas , in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip, August 8, 2023 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinian youth demonstrate their skills during an exercise at a military-style camp organized by Hamas , in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip, August 8, 2023
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

An unnamed Palestinian source stated that Hamas's Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades "opened the door" to recruit approximately 30,000 additional terrorists in Gaza, Saudi-owned Al-Hadath reported on Sunday.

Houthis reportedly sanction 12 US arms companies for supplying Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Houthi terrorists announced the imposition of sanctions against 12 US arms companies that "supply weapons to Israel" according to a Sunday report by KAN News.

Houthi media reports more US military strikes in Sana'a, 12 allegedly killed - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah reported that the US conducted an airstrike targeting "Farwah neighborhood and market in Sanaa's Shu'ub District" on Sunday night.

IDF rules out security incident after gunfire heard near Kadesh Barnea

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The IDF has ruled out suspicion of a security incident in the area of Kadesh Barnea, after investigating reports of gunfire heard in the area on Sunday evening, the military confirmed.

IDF soldier hit by truck two weeks ago succumbs to wounds, military announces

By WALLA!
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF announced on Sunday the death of Sergeant (res.) Yuval Hakshor, after she was injured two weeks ago in a car accident while on reserve duty in central Israel.

Her funeral was held at the Mount Herzl cemetery on Sunday.

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.

  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.

  • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.

  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.

  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.

  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.

  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.