US-backed aid plan to start in May, Witkoff claims Hamas is afraid of Trump

Woman seriously wounded in West Bank terror attack in labor
Following the attack, IDF soldiers launched a manhunt for the suspect and are currently conducting searches in the area.
One of the two victims of a terror attack in the West Bank on Wednesday night is currently in active labor, Israeli media reported. The woman was reported earlier to be in critical condition.
The terrorists opened fire initially at three cars, and one of them was hit, injuring the two civilians inside, The Jerusalem Post learned.
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to launch operations in Gaza Strip by end of May
No humanitarian aid has been delivered to Gaza since March 2, and a global hunger monitor has warned that half a million people face starvation,
A US-backed humanitarian organization will start work in Gaza by the end of May under a heavily-criticized aid distribution plan, but has asked Israel to let the United Nations and others resume deliveries to Palestinians now until it is set up.
No humanitarian assistance has been delivered to Gaza since March 2, and a global hunger monitor has warned that half a million people face starvation - a quarter of the population in the enclave where Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas have been at war since October 2023.
Witkoff: Hamas is afraid of Trump - and the truth is, they should be
Witkoff made the statements to families of the remaining hostages while speaking about the release of Edan Alexander.
Hamas is afraid of US President Donald Trump, and started treating hostages better after he was elected, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff told hostage families in a meeting earlier in the week, recordings by N12 revealed on Wednesday.
"Edan [Alexander] told me that when President Trump was elected, they started treating him better," Witkoff said. He added that other hostages also experienced improved conditions following the 2024 election. "They're afraid of him – and the truth is they should be."
IDF issues warnings to Houthis with no attack after Yemen fires twice in one day
The warning was sent at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, following a similar warning against the Houthis on Sunday, in which the IDF also did not actually attack.
The IDF on Wednesday issued evacuation warnings to civilians in Yemeni seaports controlled by the Houthis for the second time in recent days without, at press time, having actually attacked.
The warning was sent at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, following a similar warning against the Houthis on Sunday, in which the military also did not actually attack.
Hamas Rafah brigade commander probably killed in IDF strike on Sinwar
Mohammad Shabanah was potentially next in line to lead Hamas; New next in line: Gaza Brigade Chief al-Hadad.
The IDF's strike on Tuesday night to try to kill Hamas chief Mohammad Sinwar may have killed Hamas Rafah Brigade commander Muhammad Shabana, sources estimate.
So far, there is cautious optimism that both Hamas officials were killed in the attack, though it may take time to confirm.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.