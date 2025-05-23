Ronen Bar apologizes to Edan Alexander, Houthi missile reportedly explodes in Sanaa

Edan Alexander wearing Star of David necklace gifted by Steve Witkoff. (photo credit: Canva, Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Former Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar told Edan Alexander on Thursday that he was sorry that Israel had failed to secure his release and that his freedom was thanks to the efforts of White House envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, N12 reported on Thursday.

"I want to apologize to you for falling into captivity also because of us, and for the fact that you were released thanks to Witkoff and not thanks to us," Bar allegedly reportedly the freed hostage.

During the meeting, Alexander told Bar about the trauma he experienced on October 7, his time in Hamas captivity and the worries he has for the remaining hostages.