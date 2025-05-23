Live Updates
Ronen Bar apologizes to Edan Alexander, Houthi missile reportedly explodes in Sanaa

Netanyahu appoints IDF Maj.-Gen. David Zini as Shin Bet chief, despite court ruling • Trump admin. plans crackdowns on antisemitism after Israeli embassy staff killed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An explosion in Sanaa as the IDF conducts airstrikes to weaken the Houthi terrorists, May 6, 2025.
An explosion in Sanaa as the IDF conducts airstrikes to weaken the Houthi terrorists, May 6, 2025.
'I want to apologize to you,' Ronen Bar tells Edan Alexander after Witkoff secures his release

"I want to apologize to you for falling into captivity also because of us, and for the fact that you were released thanks to Witkoff and not thanks to us," Bar reportedly told the freed hostage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Edan Alexander wearing Star of David necklace gifted by Steve Witkoff.
Edan Alexander wearing Star of David necklace gifted by Steve Witkoff.
Former Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar told Edan Alexander on Thursday that he was sorry that Israel had failed to secure his release and that his freedom was thanks to the efforts of White House envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, N12 reported on Thursday.

"I want to apologize to you for falling into captivity also because of us, and for the fact that you were released thanks to Witkoff and not thanks to us," Bar allegedly reportedly the freed hostage.

During the meeting, Alexander told Bar about the trauma he experienced on October 7, his time in Hamas captivity and the worries he has for the remaining hostages.

Settlers set fire to houses and vehicles in the village of Bruchin - Palestinian report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A group of settlers threw stones and set fire to five homes and five vehicles on the outskirts of the village of Bruchin in the West Bank on Thursday night, according to the Palestinian Authority-run news agency WAFA.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated eight burn victims, according to WAFA.

Explosions in Sanaa caused by failed Houthi missile, local minister claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Explosions heard earlier today in Yemen's Houthi-run capital Sanaa were caused by failed Houthi missiles, Yemeni government information minister Muammar al-Iryani wrote on X/Twitter.

Thousands protest in Rabin Square against the appointment of new Shin Bet head

By MAYA COHEN
Thousands of protesters gathered Thursday evening in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv as part of a demonstration under the slogan "Everything is connected to everything - putting an end to madness, returning to values."

Against the backdrop of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dramatic announcement regarding the appointment of a new Shin Bet chief, protesters gathered in Rabin Square and marched throughout Tel Aviv. 

Trump official: US to crackdown on university antisemitism after Washington attack

Leo Terrell confirmed the Trump administration would launch lawsuits against universities failing to tackle campus antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Leo James Terrell speaks during a reception honouring Black History Month, hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 20, 2025.
Leo James Terrell speaks during a reception honouring Black History Month, hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 20, 2025.
A senior Trump administration official confirmed that following the murder of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington, the US government was planning on intensifying the fight against campus antisemitism.

Leo Terrell, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Justice Department, told N12 on Thursday that the administration plans to increase the presence of law enforcement on campuses, expedite and intensify the deportation of international students who take part in antisemitic activities, and tighten economic sanctions against universities. 

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, staff members at the Israeli embassy, were murdered outside the Jewish Museum in Washington on Wednesday night. 

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.