Hamas officials complain of new ceasefire proposal, IDF strikes Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Israel Police arrest terror suspects in east Jerusalem, January 23, 2025. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Sana’a Daqqa, the widow of Walid Daqqa, was arrested during operational activity by police near the Nablus Gate in Jerusalem on Thursday night, an Israel Police spokesperson confirmed.

She was arrested on suspicion of incitement, the spokesperson said. Daqqa was said to have published inciting material against the state and IDF soldiers

"The Israel Police will reach out to any person, anywhere, who calls for incitement against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers and will bring them to justice to the fullest extent,” the spokeswoman affirmed.