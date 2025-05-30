Hamas officials complain of new ceasefire proposal, IDF strikes Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
Sana’a Daqqa, widow of Walid Daqqa, arrested for incitement against Israel, IDF soldiers
Along with four other terrorists, Walid Daqqa murdered IDF soldier Moshe Tamam and later made headlines by fathering a child through smuggling sperm from prison.
Sana’a Daqqa, the widow of Walid Daqqa, was arrested during operational activity by police near the Nablus Gate in Jerusalem on Thursday night, an Israel Police spokesperson confirmed.
She was arrested on suspicion of incitement, the spokesperson said. Daqqa was said to have published inciting material against the state and IDF soldiers
"The Israel Police will reach out to any person, anywhere, who calls for incitement against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers and will bring them to justice to the fullest extent," the spokeswoman affirmed.
‘We are crying for you’: Hundreds mourn at funeral of 15-day-old baby terror victim Ravid Gez
Baby Ravid was born via emergency C-section after prolonged resuscitation efforts failed to save his 30-year-old mother, Tzeela Gez.
Hundreds of mourners gathered on Thursday to say their goodbyes to Ravid Haim Gez, a 15-day-old baby whose mother was gunned down by a terrorist as she traveled to hospital to give birth to him.
Baby Ravid was born via emergency C-section after prolonged resuscitation efforts failed to save his 30-year-old mother, Tzeela Gez. Gez’s husband, Hananel Gez, sustained minor injuries during the attack.
Gez addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the funeral, telling him: “Stop listening to the whole world—we elected you to protect us.”
The bereaved father noted that he invited Netanyahu to the shiva (Jewish mourning) and to the NICU before baby Ravid's death to "look him in the eyes and tell him: this will never happen again."
COGAT accuses another UN official of lying following claims of 10,000 waiting aid trucks
"Enough with the lies and accusations — let’s work together to make sure the aid reaches civilians, not Hamas," COGAT said on X.
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) accused UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric of lying about UN Relief Chief Tom Fletcher's recent visits to Gaza and the UN's framing of the Gaza humanitarian aid issue.
COGAT noted that while Dujarric claimed Fletcher had seen Gaza "with his own eyes a few weeks ago," the UN official had actually not visited the enclave since February.
"Let's stop focusing on aid that might be in the pipeline, and start collecting the content of the 550 trucks already waiting for you inside Gaza," COGAT wrote. "For a full week now, we've been offering you alternative routes to facilitate pickup. These are are areas with active military activities, and coordination is for your own safety.
Mr. Dujarric @UN_Spokesperson, you too are lying.@UNReliefChief was not in Gaza a few weeks ago. He was in Gaza nearly four months ago, at the beginning of February — during the ceasefire period, when 25,200 aid trucks entered Gaza.— COGAT (@cogatonline) May 29, 2025
Let's stop focusing on aid that might be in… pic.twitter.com/ebMsb7FfO1
Go to the full article >>
Gazans instructed to evacuate West amid reports of potential incoming ceasefire
Palestinians in the areas of Al-Atatra, Jabalia Al-Balad, Shujaiya, Al-Daraj and Al-Zeitoun have been told to evacuate their neighborhoods and move West, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee instructed in a Thursday X/Twitter post.
#عاجل ‼️ الى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في مناطق العطاطرة، جباليا البلد، الشجاعية، الدرج والزيتون— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 29, 2025
⭕️تواصل المنظمات الإرهابية نشاطها التخريبي في المنطقة ولذلك سوف يوسّع جيش الدفاع نشاطه الهجومي في مناطق وجودكم لتدمير قدرات المنظمات الإرهابية
🔴من هذه اللحظة، سيتم اعتبار المناطق… pic.twitter.com/EGwZk13nnZ
The evacuation warning was given as the IDF reportedly plans to expand operations in these areas to counter the terrorist threats embedded there.
IDF strikes Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon as groups tries to reestablish bases
The IDF struck multiple Hezbollah sites containing rocket and missile launchers in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the military confirmed on Thursday night.
The terror group had reportedly attempted to reestablish bases in Sidon, violating the ceasefire agreement.
Hamas demands changes to Witkoff's new Gaza ceasefire proposal
A source close to Hamas said that group claimed the new proposal is more biased in favor of Israel than previous proposals.
Hamas said Thursday it does not accept the outline of US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposed ceasefire and hostage deal at face value and demands certain changes, according to people familiar with the matter.
Hamas feels deceived by the US administration, believing it has been “screwed over” with a pro-Israel proposal that does not guarantee an end to the war, an informed source familiar told The Jerusalem Post.
The information provided by the sources conflicts with reports published in Saudi newspaper Al-Hadath, which indicated that Hamas will shortly agree to a 60 day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18. As part of the proposal, the report claimed that 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,111 prisoners arrested after October 7, would also be released, and aid would be increased to the Gaza Strip.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.