US President Donald Trump gestures after returning early from the G7 Leaders' Summit in Canada, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, June 17, 2025

US President Donald Trump is convening a meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether the US administration should actively join Israel in taking action against Iran’s nuclear program.

Sources familiar with internal US discussions told The Jerusalem Post that “if the administration joins in, it won’t be a symbolic move, it will be a significant operation, with the primary target being the uranium enrichment facility in Fordow.”