IAI successfully launches satellite enabling all-weather, night coverage

Israel Aerospace Industries launched the DS-SAR satellite at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, which successfully entered its orbit in space and enables all-weather coverage both day and night.

Launched using a PSLV C56 launcher from India, the satellite carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar payload and is based on IAI’s success with the Ofek and TECSAR satellites.

There are customers in Singapore, DSTA, ST Engineering, and others who will receive data from the satellite.

The satellite is already performing its own initial checks to make sure it is functioning properly and simultaneously sending initial images.

Ofek 13 satellite launch

In March, a new Israeli spy satellite, Ofek 13, was successfully launched into space.

That launch was carried out using a Shavit 2 satellite launcher from an open space in the center of the country.

Ofek 13 is an advanced observation satellite, the Defense Ministry explained, adding that once it enters the orbit, "it will undergo a series of tests to ensure its propriety and performance levels."

The development and production of the Ofek 13 satellite was led by the Defense Ministry through the IDF Space Directorate, and several other IDF units have been involved in the process, including Intelligence Division Unit 9900 and the Israeli Air Force.

Head of the Defense Ministry Space Directorate Avi Berger explained in March that "Ofek 13 is a radar-based observation satellite with the most advanced capabilities of its kind in the world, all of which are the result of Israeli development.

"The launch was successful, according to the plan. The first indications from the satellite are also excellent," he continued, providing updates from the launch itself.

"In the coming weeks, we will complete the technical tests and receive the first images, in preparation for the transfer of the satellite for operational use in the IDF."