IDF chief tours Lebanon border in shadow of increased Hezbollah conflict

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Wednesday visited the Lebanese border in the shadow of a recent spike in low-grade conflict with Hezbollah.

Halevi was accompanied by IDF Northern Command Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon and Galil Division Commander Brig. Gen. Shai Kalfer.

During the visit, Halevi observed the status of the IDF’s ongoing project to build a more substantial fence alongside a series of security obstacles to augment the fence.

The IDF said it has added dozens of kilometers of additional fencing and obstacles in recent months.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours Israel's northern border with Lebanon on August 2, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Gordon and Kalfer presented Halevi with their broad strategy for defending the northern border and its residents from Hezbollah.

In addition, the northern commanders gave significant details regarding recent incidents with Hezbollah on the border.

Part of the presentation included presenting new technologies and tactics for disrupting attempts by Hezbollah to undermine the border.

Halevi’s visit came only around two weeks after Hezbollah released footage of it performing surveillance of his last trip to the border. The Hezbollah surveillance led to some criticism of the IDF for allowing Halevi to be tracked and because he was filmed without wearing a helmet.

However, the IDF said that Halevi was not actually filmed next to the border but from some hundreds of meters away in a secure zone where none of the soldiers wore helmets.

Netanyahu meets with security chiefs

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with all of the security chiefs, including discussing the security situation in the North, with Hezbollah supporters recording themselves violating the border and waving their flag at the same time.

Netanyahu’s meeting included Halevi, Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Council Chief Tzahi Hanegbi, IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva and other senior officials.

Social media videos showed several Hezbollah supporters crossing a UNIFIL boundary signifying the border between the northern part of the Ghajar village, considered part of Lebanon, and the southern part of the village, considered part of Israel.

In the videos, the Hezbollah supporters waved flags and some jumped up and down, with Hezbollah confirming that “a group of youths” had marched through the area to protest Israel’s holding onto southern Ghajar.

Ghajar was split in two by the UN in May 2000 when Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon.

However, in recent months, Hezbollah has increased a variety of activities challenging Israeli sovereignty and aspects of around a dozen minor border disputes, with the UN’s Blue Line not necessarily being completely clear in some of the spots.

Last weekend, Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah made his second threatening speech in the last few weeks against Israel, likely relating to whether Jerusalem will decide to use force to remove a small Hezbollah outpost in the Mount Dov disputed area as well as the visit of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the Temple Mount.

Israel says the Hezbollah outpost of under 10 operatives, which was set up months ago but only exposed in the media a month or so after it was established, is a small number of meters into Israeli territory and cut off from being able to cause any danger.

As such, the IDF and the government have decided to give diplomatic efforts an extended period of several months to convince Hezbollah to withdraw, though the terror group has made it clear that it will not move.

Nasrallah issues threats to 'cancerous' Israel

Last weekend, Nasrallah said the entire Middle East will not rest until the "cancerous gland" that is Israel is removed.

The leader of the Lebanese terror organization further warned that Palestinians today "believe more than ever in the resistance and on the axis of resistance." He also reaffirmed that Hezbollah "stands by the Palestinians with everything we possess."

Earlier in July, IDF soldiers used warning shots and crowd dispersal measures to distance at least 20 Lebanese citizens who crossed around 80 meters into Israeli territory in the isolated Mount Dov enclave.

Prior to that, the IDF struck sites in Lebanon after an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon toward Ghajar.