IDF thwarts attempts to blow up Lebanon security fence

In the more serious incident of the two, a number of still-unidentified suspects approached the fence and attempted to sabotage it.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 12, 2023 17:32

Updated: JULY 12, 2023 18:36
Israeli soldiers guard the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, while Lebanese soldiers work on their side of the border, on May 16, 2023. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
The IDF on Wednesday prevented two distinct attempts from the Lebanese side of the border to damage the border security fence or to engage Israeli security forces.

Unlike the Har Dov "no-man's land" area, the area where the fence was being attacked on Wednesday is clearly delineated by the UN-approved blue line as being within Israeli territory.

IDF soldiers immediately spotted the suspects and used non-lethal means to get them away from the fence.

In a separate and less serious incident, Lebanese suspects used fireworks and other means to try to engage or disrupt Israeli security forces.

Hezbollah flags on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, July 03, 2022. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)Hezbollah flags on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, July 03, 2022. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Israeli soldiers also succeeded in moving those Lebanese suspects away from the area.

Why was the second incident less serious?

The IDF considered the second incident less serious because the fireworks and other items blew back into Lebanese territory and caused damage on that side of the fence.

The IDF said that it would continue to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty and damage to the security fence.

Sources indicated that despite the multiple incidents as well as an ongoing dispute with Hezbollah regarding an illegal outpost it has set up a small number of meters in the isolated and fenceless Har Dov area, there is no expectation of an escalation with Hezbollah into a larger flare-up.

The IDF did not explicitly implicate Hezbollah in the incidents, though the terror group controls most of southern Lebanon.



