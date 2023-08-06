The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

IDF maps home of Tel Aviv terrorist ahead of demolition

The IDF also arrested four wanted individuals in the West Bank overnight. The individuals were taken in for further questioning by security forces. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 09:18
An IDF soldier is seen taking measurements for the eventual demolition of the home of the terrorist who shot and killed an Israeli municipal employee in Tel Aviv on August 5, 2023. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An IDF soldier is seen taking measurements for the eventual demolition of the home of the terrorist who shot and killed an Israeli municipal employee in Tel Aviv on August 5, 2023.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israeli security forces on Saturday night mapped out the home of the terrorist behind Saturday's shooting in Tel Aviv which resulted in the death of Tel Aviv municipal employee Chen Amir, per an IDF statement. 

In addition, the IDF arrested four wanted individuals in the West Bank overnight. They were taken in for further questioning by security forces. 

Amir was a husband and father of three. He and his colleague were on patrol in the city when they saw a suspicious person in a nearby shopping center, according to police.

The suspect initially refused to respond when they approached him, but quickly changed tactics, pulling out a handgun and opening fire on Amir and his colleague. Amir was shot in the head and subsequently succumbed to his wounds. 

Amir's colleague responded by killing the terrorist on the spot. 

Flowers and memorial candles are seen on a bench in Tel Aviv in memory of city inspector Chen Amir, who was killed the previous night in a terrorist attack, on August 6, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Flowers and memorial candles are seen on a bench in Tel Aviv in memory of city inspector Chen Amir, who was killed the previous night in a terrorist attack, on August 6, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Netanyahu, Lapid respond to the attack

High-ranking members of the Israeli government offered their condolences to Amir's family on social media. 

Amir "stopped a greater terrorist attack from taking place with his own body and saved many lives," wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

“It’s a difficult evening in Tel Aviv,” said opposition leader Yair Lapid. “The alertness and fast response of the inspector saved lives and prevented a bigger terror attack. The security forces will continue to work strongly against terrorism in all arenas. Our enemies will know that we will get them all.”

Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by