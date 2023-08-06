IDF maps home of Tel Aviv terrorist ahead of demolition

Israeli security forces on Saturday night mapped out the home of the terrorist behind Saturday's shooting in Tel Aviv which resulted in the death of Tel Aviv municipal employee Chen Amir, per an IDF statement.

In addition, the IDF arrested four wanted individuals in the West Bank overnight. They were taken in for further questioning by security forces.

Amir was a husband and father of three. He and his colleague were on patrol in the city when they saw a suspicious person in a nearby shopping center, according to police.

The suspect initially refused to respond when they approached him, but quickly changed tactics, pulling out a handgun and opening fire on Amir and his colleague. Amir was shot in the head and subsequently succumbed to his wounds.

Amir's colleague responded by killing the terrorist on the spot.

Flowers and memorial candles are seen on a bench in Tel Aviv in memory of city inspector Chen Amir, who was killed the previous night in a terrorist attack, on August 6, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Netanyahu, Lapid respond to the attack

High-ranking members of the Israeli government offered their condolences to Amir's family on social media.

Amir "stopped a greater terrorist attack from taking place with his own body and saved many lives," wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s a difficult evening in Tel Aviv,” said opposition leader Yair Lapid. “The alertness and fast response of the inspector saved lives and prevented a bigger terror attack. The security forces will continue to work strongly against terrorism in all arenas. Our enemies will know that we will get them all.”

Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.