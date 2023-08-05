The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Despite campaign promises, security takes back seat for gov't - comment

Both Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir ran in the last election on the promise of restoring safety to the citizens of Israel, but this is now taking a back seat.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: AUGUST 5, 2023 22:26
BEFORE THE inauguration of the new government, Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir chat in the Knesset plenum. Netanyahu is doing everything to calm spirits and ensure that he will be the one who guides the coalition, says the writer. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
BEFORE THE inauguration of the new government, Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir chat in the Knesset plenum. Netanyahu is doing everything to calm spirits and ensure that he will be the one who guides the coalition, says the writer.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Saturday’s terrorist attack at Nahalat Binyamin in Tel Aviv was similar to last week’s shooting in Ma’aleh Adumim in that in both cases they were perpetrated by a lone shooter, and there was no advance warning of a specific attack on the way.

In both attacks, the terrorists were killed by security officials – in Tel Aviv by a municipal security guard and in Ma’aleh Adumim by an off-duty Border Police officer.

Another common thread in the two attacks is that they’ve taken place under the watch of the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Terrorism is not a new invention of the last seven months, and during the terms of Netanyahu’s immediate predecessors, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, there was certainly no shortage of stabbings and shootings.

However, one of the main issues that both Netanyahu’s Likud and Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit Party ran on in last year’s election was how they would restore security for Israeli citizens.

The scene of a terrorist shooting in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) The scene of a terrorist shooting in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Interestingly, neither of those parties focused on the issue of judicial reform – the overriding theme of the coalition since its inception. Some might even call it an obsession.

Despite the major campaign launched in Jenin to root out terrorists last month, for all intents and purposes, the focus on fighting terrorism has taken a back seat to the battle raging between the coalition and the opposition, which has torn the country in two.

Fighting terror has become an awkward dance step between Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir, whom he needs in the coalition but doesn’t trust in matters of security because he, like the rest of the country is painfully aware, is not qualified for his job.

It would be comical if it weren’t so deadly

Ben-Gvir is rightfully kept out of sensitive security consultations and is often at odds with the heads of the Israel Police, which he is in charge of. His unilateral firing of former police chief Ami Eshed is an example of his impulsive and unprofessional behavior.

Neither Ben-Gvir nor Netanyahu is to blame for the regular terror attacks that are plaguing the country. But the dysfunction of a national security minister who is in his position solely to keep the coalition from falling apart is doing nothing to bring security to the Israeli people.

The coalition could very well succeed in its attempt to bring about a judicial reform revolution. But, as we are seeing on a nearly daily basis, they are failing at the basic requirements that any government needs to be measured by – keeping its citizens safe.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by