New UAV gives Israeli Air Force killer edge

The IDF received a new UAV during a ceremony on Sunday, the IDF announced in a release that day.

The new UAV, dubbed “Spark” comes as part of the latest “Storm Clouds” UAV array and was received by the 144th UAV Squadron at the Hatzor Air Force Base.

The 144th Squadron, upon its establishment in 1972, was originally an Israeli Air Force (IAF) combat squadron that operated aircraft such as the "Nesher", "Kfir" and "Netz."

The history of the 144th Squadron

The squadron quickly made a name for itself when, during the Yom Kippur War the year following the squadron’s establishment, it downed more than 40 enemy aircraft.

Last year, however, the IAF converted the 144th into a UAV squadron. It currently operates out of Hatzor Air Force Base in central Israel. A view of the wing of the new ''Spark'' UAV. (credit: ISRAEL AIR FORCE)

The “Spark” is set to take the 144th’s operational capability to the next level. According to the release, it will significantly advance the ability of IDF personnel to take effective, offensive action. Further, the IDF boasts the UAV marks “the gateway to the fifth generation of the [Storm Clouds UAV] array.”

The Spark was produced by the aeronautics subsidiary of the Israeli defense company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and was designed to be effective in a variety of different roles such as intelligence, escort, and enemy engagement missions among others.

The IDF did not mention the specific capabilities of the new aircraft, however, it has been touted as an enormous advancement by the most senior air force staff.

“This is an exciting day in which we rise to another level, a day in which the squadron has more aircraft and weapons alongside its excellent service members,” said Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the commander of the Israeli Air Force, “A day when the ‘Storm Clouds’ project turns from a vision into a wonderful reality. The squadron has come a long way since its establishment about a year ago, until receiving the aircraft today. I want to show my appreciation to you for that.”