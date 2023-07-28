The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
IDF Air Force Chief to his commanders: I put you in place for this moment

Maintaining unit cohesion is of the utmost importance in order to continue protecting Israel.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 28, 2023 06:01
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar visited Nevatim Base today to see the inspection of the F-35 seats (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar visited Nevatim Base today to see the inspection of the F-35 seats
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

IDF Air Force Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar late Thursday night released some of the messages he has been giving to his air force commanders in the last two weeks as they have coped with around 700 reservists refusing their call-ups in protest of the government's judicial overhaul.

"All of you who I appointed, I appointed for moments such as this one. It was not for the exact time and precision of your landing or to make a good picture in the sky. I appointed you in order to wrestle with challenges like this one, for your leadership and command qualities," said Bar.

The air force chief told his commanders, who have been on the front lines of trying to convince their reservists to stay in service, that he believes in them "not 100%, but 200%."

Air Force cohesion most important

"This week, we experienced some hard days, just like all of the nation of Israel." he added, however, noting he knew that the commanders would maintain their unit's cohesion in order to continue to succeed in protecting Israel from the security threats it faces on many fronts.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi seen during a visit to the Tel Nof Air Force base in central Israel on July 19, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi seen during a visit to the Tel Nof Air Force base in central Israel on July 19, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


