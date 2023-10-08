Isaac Herzog speaks to world leaders about attacks on Israel

Israeli president Isaac Herzog has connected with world leaders regarding terrorist infiltration on Israeli soil, according to a statement released by the president's office on Saturday night. Saturday's events have left at least 300 dead and more than 1,500 Israelis injured.

Following the launch of a war against Israel complete with rockets, kidnapping, and hostages, world leaders began expressing concern over the violence on Israeli soil.

Who has President Herzog connected with?

Among the figures President Herzog has spoken with include the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the US Secretary of State Blinken. Herzog discussed Israel's right to defend itself with other supporters of Israel across the globe.

Other leaders Herzog has spoken to include President Macron of France, President Steinmeier of Germany, President Duda of Poland, President Fernández of Argentina, President Vučić of Serbia, President of the European Commission von der Leyen, Chancellor Nehammer of Austria, Secretary General of NATO Stoltenberg, and President of the European Parliament Metsola. A wounded Israeli is taken off a helicopter as he arrives to Haifa hospital following a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley, in Haifa, Israel (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

During Herzog's conversation with Blinken, Blinken expressed his condolences for those who have been killed. Additionally, the secretary of state reaffirmed the US's commitment to the ironclad US-Israeli partnership.

Outreach from the Jewish diaspora

Jewish organizations around the world have expressed their unwavering support and solidarity with the State of Israel in the wake of attacks that struck the country during celebration of the Simchat Torah holiday.

The Jewish Federations of North America released a statement, underscoring their steadfast alliance with Israel during these trying times.