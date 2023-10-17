Prayers and psalms are being recited at the Western Wall for the well-being of all IDF soldiers engaged in Operation Swords of Iron and for the return of those missing or held captive by Hamas in an initiative spearheaded by The Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

On Sunday morning, a large sign was hung up next to the Western Wall with the "Mi Shebeirach" prayer for the IDF soldiers and members of the Israeli security forces.

An additional sign was hung up with the prayer "Our brethren, the whole house of Israel who is in distress and captivity, who stands between the sea and the dry land, may the One who dwells in the highest heavens have compassion on them, and take them out from distress to relief, from darkness to light, and from subjugation to redemption. And let us say: Amen." A view of the sign containing the prayer for the safety of IDF soldiers and members of the security forces fighting in Operation Swords of Iron (The Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

A "Mi Shebeirach" prayer is traditionally used in Judaism to invoke a blessing from God, and is often recited in synagogues to request health or protection for people.

At the same time, Psalms are being recited to pray for the success of the IDF soldiers and security forces fighting on various fronts, and for the swift return of the captives and missing persons.

Over 1,400 Israelis have been killed and some 200 people are thought to be held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

So far, over 2,500 names have been sent for prayers at the Western Wall since the start of the current war between Israel and Hamas.

Anybody wishing to send names for prayer of those missing or held captive, and for the recovery of the wounded, should send the name to +972 52-358-4700 or through the Western Wall's website. These requests and names will be included in the Psalms recitation opposite the Holy of Holies.