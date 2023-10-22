The precision "Iron Sting" mortar entered operational use for the first time as the IDF's Maglan unit used the innovative weapon to target Hamas's rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit revealed Sunday.

The Iron Sting was developed by Elbit Systems and first revealed by the Defense Ministry, IDF Ground Forces, and Elbit in 2021. The mortar is designed for use in both open terrain and urban environments, while using its precise targeting to reduce the possibility of non-combatants being injured.

The weapon consists of a 120 mm mortar that uses GPS and laser guidance to precisely hit targets. It has a range of 1-12 km. and can penetrate double-reinforced concrete.

Commando Brigade has eliminated over 100 terrorists in Gaza since beginning of war

"Thanks to the precision, lethality, and expertise of the fighters, the Maglan unit in cooperation with the Air Force took out dozens of terrorists with a variety of means, one of which is the precision mortar 'Iron Sting,'" the commander of the Commando Brigade, Col. Omer Cohen said.

IDF uses "Iron Sting" during Operation Swords of Iron. Footage released on October 22, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

"From the beginning of the war, the Commando Brigade fought fiercely against the enemy's brutal attack and eliminated over 100 terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Regular and reservist Maglan, Egoz and Duvdevan units will get to any place and any enemy and eliminate them. Together we will win; I am sure of our soldiers and trust them."