WATCH: IDF and Hezbollah trade blows on Monday

The IDF pounded multiple Hezbollah installations in southern Lebanon on Sunday night and Monday morning, the IDF said on Monday.

The Israeli action came in the wake of approximately 19 Hamas and Fajr Force (a Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated group) rocket attacks from Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah said that one of its members had been killed by the Israeli strikes. Another group of rockets was later launched from Lebanon, drawing an IDF response targeting the sources of rocket fire.

Yet another rocket barrage from Lebanon followed shortly thereafter. Again, the Israeli military responded with artillery fire and mortars towards the sources of the rocket launches. IDF Artillery Corps fires 155 mm M-109 howitzer gun during Operation Protective Edge, Gaza, 2014 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the early evening, the IDF said it struck a group of terrorists who attempted to shoot into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The army said that the terrorists had attempted to launch rockets towards Israel in the area of Rosh Hanikra.

More rockets from Lebanon

The IDF also identified two rockets that penetrated into Israeli territory after an alert was raised in the northern community of Elkosh. The rockets fell in an open area.

Further, terrorists fired another three anti-tank missiles from Lebanese territory towards the area of Biranit.

No casualties were reported among Israeli personnel and the IDF again responded with artillery fire towards the sources of the firing in Lebanese territory.

Later that evening, the IDF again targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the ongoing rocket launches from Lebanese territory into Israel.