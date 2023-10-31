Satellite images show Israeli tanks 5km. into Gaza - New York Times

Satellite photos published by The New York Times on Tuesday show Israeli tanks have reached Al-Bahr Boulevard in Gaza, a large street that runs across the Strip from the beach toward Jabalia.

Scale of Israel's advancement

The important junction of Bahr and Rashid streets is not overlooked by the IDF, according to the photos. Rashid is a major street that runs north-south. Rashid begins around a kilometer south of the border and runs all the way south, passing Shati camp and the Gaza port before heading to the southern area of the Gaza Strip. As the street arrives at the junction with Bahr and heads south there are a number of small hotels and “chalets” that people can stay at on the beach.

The Times report says that “satellite imagery taken Monday morning shows the substantial scale of one of Israel’s main advances into northern Gaza, where hundreds of armored vehicles have pushed miles past the border into urban areas on the outskirts of Gaza City.” Al-Ain media in the Gulf also reported about the photos, saying they are a “silent witness” to Israel’s advance. They also show evidence of airstrikes and artillery bombardment, the reports say. Yesterday a report at Al-Ain also said photos and video from Gaza had shown that Israeli forces had reached Salah al-Din Street, another important north-south thoroughfare. This puts Israeli forces south of Gaza City and now also northwest of it on the beach. Advertisement

Satellite photos are increasingly a way for analysts and news organizations to track a conflict when on-the-ground reports are absent.