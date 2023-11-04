IDF arrests Hamas terrorists, confiscates weapons in West Bank raid

The IDF and Shin Bet conducted an operation against Hamas terrorists in the West Bank overnight Friday, the IDF said on Saturday.

During the operation, IDF and Shin Bet arrested a number of individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities throughout Gush Etzion, including four who are associated with Hamas.

In the area of the Palestinian town of Beit Umar, Israeli security forces detained dozens of suspects and found military equipment during searches.

Violent clashes break out

During the operation, the Israeli forces were confronted by roadblocks and individuals throwing stones.

The IDF responded with live fire. Several injuries were reported among the stone-throwers.

In the Palestinian town of Jaba, an explosive device was thrown at IDF and Shin Bet personnel.

In al Fawar, weapons, including a rocket and ammunition, were confiscated. More weapons in Bethlehem, including a rifle, a homemade submachine gun, and ammunition were likewise confiscated along with a stolen motorcycle.

The IDF and Shin Bet noted that, since the beginning of the current conflict, over 1,300 have been arrested in the West Bank, including 800 with ties to Hamas.