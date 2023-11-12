WATCH: Hamas blocks IDF fuel delivery to Gaza's Shifa Hospital

Israeli security forces delivered 300 liters of diesel fuel to Shifa Hospital in Gaza early Sunday morning and later received intelligence indicating that Hamas had intercepted the delivery, according to a Sunday night IDF statement.

Conversation between Shifa Hospital representative and a representative from the Coordination and Liaison Administration, November 12, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

IDF releases video, audio evidence of Hamas fuel interference

The IDF released three separate recordings of the event. The first was an audio recording of an exchange between a representative of the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA), which implements civilian policy regarding the Israeli government's activity in the Gaza Strip, and an official from Shifa Hospital.

IDF soldiers deliver fuel to Shifa Hospital on November 12, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The two discussed the delivery logistics, explaining where to go and how it would be conducted.

"After we deliver the fuel," the CLA representative said, "our forces will move back so that they won't be next to the junction. You will send an ambulance to take the fuel."

The second was a video of IDF soldiers delivering 300 liters of fuel on Sunday morning near the hospital.

Representative from Shifa Hospital reports that Hamas took the fuel delivered to them on November 12, 2023 by the IDF (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Finally, the IDF shared a recording of a conversation between an IDF officer and a health official in Gaza, in which the health official stated that Yusef Abu Rish, director general of Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel.

"There is a problem at Shifa," said the health official. "Be patient with me." Advertisement

"What's the story?" asks a CLA representative.

"Abu Rish doesn't want this amount [of fuel]. We are trying to convince him."

Hamas stealing fuel from Gazan hospitals

Earlier in November, the IDF released proof that Hamas was stealing fuel from Gazan hospitals. On November 1, they released a recording between a Hamas commander and a representative from the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

Two days later, they released a recording of a Gazan health official explaining how Hamas stole fuel from Shifa Hospital.