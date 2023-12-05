Data from the IDF Central Command paints a complex picture regarding Jewish violence against West Bank Palestinians since the start of the war as compared to 2022-2023 and before 2022, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

On one hand, the data shows there is no significant increase in the volume of Jewish violence against Palestinians post-October 7 versus immediately before October 7, or even for significant portions of 2023.

This point led right-wing figures to claim in an article on Sunday in Yediot Ahronot, which first reported the leaked data, that US, global, and Israeli defense officials are exaggerating the extent of Jewish violence against Palestinians.

On the other hand, IDF sources said Jewish violence against Palestinians was already at an unusual high in 2023 and even in 2022 as compared to prior years. Israeli settlers hurl stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season near the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar in the West Bank on October 7, 2020. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

In other words, if there has not been an increase in the quantity of Jewish violence against West Bank Palestinians since the Israel-Hamas War started, it is mostly because the level of violence was already high in historic terms. This means that the level of violence of Jews against Palestinians during the war is still high.

Post-Hamas attacks sees rise in violence

In addition, IDF sources told the Post that the "significant violent acts" by Jews against Palestinians has been higher during the war even in comparison to before October 7, when there were some major violent attacks, like the mass attack on Huawara in February, but there were also less violent "price tag" attacks "only" damaging Palestinian property.

Moreover, sources said that not all Jewish violence is included in the report or leads to a criminal probe.

For example, there have been incidents where several Jews, with their faces covered, fired on a Palestinian village, and the Palestinians reported multiple dead Palestinians, but neither the IDF nor other law enforcement agencies have been able to substantiate the incident or take forward a criminal probe again individuals who they cannot identify,

Questioned about how the data was leaked, sources hinted that there are political officials with interests connected to aggressive ideology against the Palestinians, who received the data.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and some of his staff are only one group of a variety of hard right-wing officials and their staff, who might have access to such data.

According to the data, there were 32 incidents of nationalistic violence against Palestinians the week before October 7, with 24 incidents the week after.

Other weeks since then ranged from 10 to 38 incidents, with the number of incidents going both up and down depending on the week.

However, all of these numbers are unusually high if compared to the period before 2022.

In March 2022, Palestinians from the West Bank initiated a series of waves of terror, which continued all the way until and through the current war.

Sources said that Jewish violence, including sometimes acts of terror, had spiked considerably once Palestinian terror spiked, though the numbers of Palestinian violence and terror acts still are much higher, reaching several hundred per year or more.