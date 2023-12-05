IDF penetrates heart of southern Gaza

The IDF has penetrated the heart of Khan Yunis, which is itself the heart of Hamas in southern Gaza.

It had achieved this penetration on Sunday, but the announcement was only made on Monday.

The IDF took a variety of maneuvers to penetrate Khan Younis.

Simultaneously, the IDF invaded Khan Younis from the east, so that Hamas would need to fight on multiple fronts.

A massive force of multiple brigades was thrown into the onslaught to take over Hamas's most crucial city in southern Gaza.

The air force accompanied the ground forces thrust into Khan Yunis with significant attacks to eliminate Hamas command and control capabilities.

IDF sent large force into Shejaia at the same time as Khan Yunis attack

At the same time as the attacks on Khan Yunis, the IDF sent a large and hard-hitting force into Shejaia, known as Hamas's greatest remaining stronghold in northern Gaza.

A senior IDF official said that the IDF had purposely waited to assassinate the head of Hamas's Shejaia battalion until just before it was ready to invade in force in order to maximize the impact of the shock and disorganization on the Shejaia Hamas forces.

In Shejaia, the IDF hurled large infantry forces at Hamas along with massive air strikes and also succeeded in destroying significant positions and command centers.

In addition, the IDF also attacked parts of Jabalia and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza which still had not been entirely cleared, though those areas were already more under IDF control than Shejaia, which the IDF had only started to attack recently.

The IDF also ramped up its attacks on Hamas in central Gaza, which had already started in recent days.

Several hundred Hamas terrorists were killed on Sunday, marking one of the deadliest for Hamas's forces, and bringing the number of dead Hamas forces to around 6,000 with thousands wounded as well.

Based on these estimates, Hamas is assessed as having around 20,000 remaining potential fighters of its original 30,000.

The IDF has said less about the estimated 10,000 Islamic Jihad forces, though there have been many specific anecdotes of attacks against the terror group along with Hamas.

Based on the combined attacks, a senior IDF official said that Sunday was the most important and largest day of fighting for the IDF since the counter-invasion of Gaza.

Civilians from Khan Yunis had been directed to evacuate further south to Rafah as well as to a safe area toward the west of Khan Yunis.